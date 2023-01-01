In the historic town of Ararat – known for its rich gold-mining past and 19th-century architecture – is the bluestone J Ward, part of the old Ararat Asylum. Used exclusively for the 'criminally insane', this is where the state's most dangerous criminals were sent, from 1861 until the site's closure in 1991. Daily 2½-hour tours offer insight into the horrific conditions and stories. It's one more for those into dark tourism, especially if combined with a visit to nearby Aradale Asylum.

Tours will inform you all about the executions and notorious inmates – including Chopper Read, who was sent here after he cut off his ear.

If all this doesn't sound creepy enough, visit at night as part of a ghost tour.