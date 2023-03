Housed in a beautiful neoclassical building that was once the Royal Mint, this small museum is dedicated to Greek immigrants who moved here in the 1950s and the contribution they've made to the city – Melbourne has the largest Greek population of any city outside Greece. The hundreds of objects on display span over 8000 years, and until 2024 it's hosting Gods, Myths & Mortals, an extraordinary treasure trove of artefacts from Athens' Benaki Museum.