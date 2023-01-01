St Helens History Room

Out the back of the town visitor centre is this unexpected little museum, with more than 1000 items cataloguing the town's social and natural history. Farming, exploring, schooling, whaling, fishing, mining, religion and east-coast wildlife all get the once-over, accompanied by the tick-tick-tick of an antique clock. Don't miss the amazing old funeral buggy, and the cheesy but interesting film introducing the Trail of the Tin Dragon tourist route, which focuses on Chinese tin mining in Tasmania’s northeast.