Humbug Point Nature Recreation Area

The East Coast

Nature reserve en route to Binalong Bay, loaded-up with native blooms and birdlife (yellow-tailed black cockatoos, gannets, petrels, wattlebirds, honeyeaters, white-breasted sea eagles…). There are surf beaches, walking tracks and free camp sites here too, at Dora Point.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • St Columba Falls

    St Columba Falls

    20.26 MILES

    Further into the Pyengana Valley from the cheese factory and the pub you'll find St Columba Falls, Tasmania's highest. Here the South George River takes a…

  • Mt William National Park

    Mt William National Park

    27.48 MILES

    Little-known, isolated Mt William National Park features long sandy beaches, prolific wildlife and the eponymous wukalina/Mt William, reached on a one…

  • St Helens History Room

    St Helens History Room

    4.46 MILES

    Out the back of the town visitor centre is this unexpected little museum, with more than 1000 items cataloguing the town's social and natural history…

  • Iron House Brewery

    Iron House Brewery

    20.78 MILES

    Get thirsty on the beach? Quench yourself 16km south of Scamander at Iron House, a craft brewery producing flavoursome pale ale, lager, wheat beer, stout,…

  • Eddystone Point Lighthouse

    Eddystone Point Lighthouse

    19.4 MILES

    Lording over Eddystone Point, just north of Ansons Bay within Mt William National Park, the 35m-high granite tower of Eddystone Point Lighthouse has…

  • Ralphs Falls

    Ralphs Falls

    24.36 MILES

    Check out some vertical water at Ralphs Falls – take the signed turn-off to the right shortly before St Columba Falls. There’s a 20-minute return walk, or…

  • Tin Centre

    Tin Centre

    27.67 MILES

    Derby’s tin-mining heritage is on display in this architecturally impressive space, part of the Trail of the Tin Dragon tourist route (www…

  • Derby Schoolhouse Museum

    Derby Schoolhouse Museum

    27.72 MILES

    In the 1897 school building adjacent to the Tin Centre, there’s a display on the social history of Derby as opposed to its mining past, including some…

