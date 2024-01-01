Lording over Eddystone Point, just north of Ansons Bay within Mt William National Park, the 35m-high granite tower of Eddystone Point Lighthouse has warned ships off this rocky shoreline since 1889. The complex, which includes historic lighthouse keepers’ cottages, is worth a wander, though none of the structures are open to the public.
10.36 MILES
Little-known, isolated Mt William National Park features long sandy beaches, prolific wildlife and the eponymous wukalina/Mt William, reached on a one…
23.18 MILES
Out the back of the town visitor centre is this unexpected little museum, with more than 1000 items cataloguing the town's social and natural history…
Humbug Point Nature Recreation Area
19.4 MILES
Nature reserve en route to Binalong Bay, loaded-up with native blooms and birdlife (yellow-tailed black cockatoos, gannets, petrels, wattlebirds,…
Nearby Bay of Fires attractions
