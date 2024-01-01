Old Gaol

Limestone Coast

Out on Cape Dombey, the ruins of Robe's original jailhouse are slowly eroding under the sun and salt. Built from local limestone in 1861, it wasn't the most secure of lock-ups: two prisoners escaped by tunnelling through the walls with a metal hook. The walls were subsequently reinforced with metal plates salvaged from shipwrecks.

  • Woakwine Cutting

    Woakwine Cutting

    22.54 MILES

    Just off the highway 12km north of Beachport is this unbelievable feat of human endeavour – a 28m-deep, 1km-long crevasse gouged through the middle a hill…

  • Obelisk

    Obelisk

    0.19 MILES

    After there were 30 shipwrecks in Guichen Bay in 1835 alone, this iconic red-and-white turret was erected atop the cliffs on Cape Dombey. From here,…

  • Robe Town Brewery

    Robe Town Brewery

    2.37 MILES

    Riding the crest of Australia's craft beer wave, Robe Town uses old-fangled methods to produce its hearty Shipwreck Stout and an excellent amber ale …

  • Little Dip Conservation Park

    Little Dip Conservation Park

    7.04 MILES

    Little Dip Conservation Park runs along the coast for about 13km south of town. It features a variety of habitats including lakes, wetlands and dunes, and…

  • Old Wool & Grain Store Museum

    Old Wool & Grain Store Museum

    26.75 MILES

    In a stately, two-tier National Trust building on the main street you'll find relics from Beachport's whaling and shipping days, rooms decked out in 1870s…

  • Cape Jaffa Wines

    Cape Jaffa Wines

    7.79 MILES

    Producing epic shiraz, Cape Jaffa Wines is the pick of the wineries in the emerging Mount Benson Wine Region (www.mtbensonwineregion.com.au). There's a…

  • Beachport Conservation Park

    Beachport Conservation Park

    25.01 MILES

    There are some great walking tracks in this 710-hectare park, sandwiched between the coast and Lake George 2km north of town, taking you past Aboriginal…

  • Customs House

    Customs House

    0.49 MILES

    Heritage-listed stone buildings dating from the late 1840s to 1870s litter the streets of Robe, including the upstanding little 1863 Customs House, now a…

