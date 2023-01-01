After there were 30 shipwrecks in Guichen Bay in 1835 alone, this iconic red-and-white turret was erected atop the cliffs on Cape Dombey. From here, rockets were launched out to stricken ships, carrying lifelines back to the shore. The cliffs are steadily eroding beneath the Obelisk, and the local council has deemed it too pricey to either reinforce the cliffs, or relocate the Obelisk (it's built from many small mortared-together stones). How long the Obelisk will stand is anyone's guess.