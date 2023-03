Just off the highway 12km north of Beachport is this unbelievable feat of human endeavour – a 28m-deep, 1km-long crevasse gouged through the middle a hill. This amazing ditch was excavated by Murray McCourt (and a few rusty machines, still on site) over three years from 1957, in order to drain a swamp on the inland side of the hill. And it worked! The land on the far side of the cutting is now glorious pasture, covered in cows.

There's a great view of the cutting from a platform by the roadside.