Vulkathunha-Gammon Ranges National Park

Blanketing 1282 sq km of desert, this remote national park has deep gorges, rugged ranges, yellow-footed rock wallabies and gum-lined creeks. Most of the park is difficult to access (4WDs are near-compulsory) and has limited facilities. Bush camping is $12 per vehicle (BYO everything); pick up permits at the Balcanoona park HQ, 99km from Copley, or purchase online.

There's also some interesting heritage accommodation within the park, including Balcanoona Shearers' Quarters for big groups, and remote Grindells Hut, sleeping up to eight.