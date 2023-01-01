A privately operated wildlife reserve–resort 129km east of Copley on unsealed roads, Arkaroola Wilderness Sanctuary occupies a far-flung and utterly spectacular part of the Flinders Ranges. The visitor centre (open 9am to 5pm) has natural-history displays, including a scientific explanation of the tremors that often shake things up hereabouts. The vertiginous 4WD Ridgetop Tour is a must!

Other things to do here include bushwalks through remote gorges, scenic flights, bird watching, mountain biking and maybe a bit of stargazing.