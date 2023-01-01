Iga Warta, 57km east of Copley en route to Vulkathunha-Gammon Ranges National Park on an unsealed road, is an Indigenous-run cultural centre and bush camp, offering authentic Adnyamathanha experiences ($25 to $84 – bush foods, campfire story telling, artefact making) plus 4WD and bushwalking tours ($138). There's a raffish collection of accommodation options here too (unpowered sites $22, tents per person $36, cabins and safari tents $104 to $150). A genuine Flinders Ranges experience.