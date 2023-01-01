The country's longest single-drop (268m) waterfalls, which lie within the traditional lands of the Warrgamaygan Aboriginal people, look their best in the Wet, though they're spectacular at any time. In late 2018, a year of particularly extreme weather events, the falls dried up temporarily for the first time in living memory. The falls are located in Girringun National Park, 51km west of Ingham (the road is sealed except for the last 10km).

A steep but very worthwhile walking track (2km) takes you from the car park to the bottom of the falls. The pool here is 20m deep… The falls form part of the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Wet Tropics rainforests of Far North Queensland.