Waterview Creek tumbles down Jourama Falls and other cascades past palms and umbrella trees, making this northern section of the park a fine place for a picnic. It’s a steep climb to the lookout; keep your eyes peeled for kingfishers, freshwater turtles and endangered mahogany gliders on the way up. There's bush camping with no facilities in the area.

This part of the park is reached via a 6km sealed road (though the creek at the entrance can be impassable in the Wet), 91km north of Townsville and 24km south of Ingham. Be sure to fuel up before veering off the highway.