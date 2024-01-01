Check out the original postal room and old telephone exchange at this wooden building (built in 1870), which has survived cyclones and termites.
Historic Cardwell Post Office & Telegraph Station
Townsville & Mission Beach
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.88 MILES
The country's longest single-drop (268m) waterfalls, which lie within the traditional lands of the Warrgamaygan Aboriginal people, look their best in the…
Girringun Aboriginal Art Centre
1.17 MILES
Traditional woven baskets, paintings and colourful wooden sculptures are among the works for sale at this cooperative of Aboriginal artists from nine…
27.85 MILES
Tyto Wetlands is first and foremost a protected sanctuary for around 240 species of bird, including far-flung guests from Siberia and Japan, in almost 120…
23.16 MILES
One of the loveliest beaches on the island, its Robinson-Crusoe feel helped by the fact that you can only reach it on foot.
Nearby Townsville & Mission Beach attractions
1. Girringun Aboriginal Art Centre
1.17 MILES
Traditional woven baskets, paintings and colourful wooden sculptures are among the works for sale at this cooperative of Aboriginal artists from nine…
23.16 MILES
One of the loveliest beaches on the island, its Robinson-Crusoe feel helped by the fact that you can only reach it on foot.
26.88 MILES
The country's longest single-drop (268m) waterfalls, which lie within the traditional lands of the Warrgamaygan Aboriginal people, look their best in the…
27.85 MILES
Tyto Wetlands is first and foremost a protected sanctuary for around 240 species of bird, including far-flung guests from Siberia and Japan, in almost 120…