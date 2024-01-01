Named for the Maheno shipwreck, this 9km stretch of beach runs from the Pinnacles to Eli Creek.
Maheno Beach
Fraser Island
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.71 MILES
Home to both the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere and Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, this boldly designed cultural centre is landmarked by 'Nala', the 20-tonne…
0.4 MILES
The Maheno was a passenger liner that was blown ashore by a cyclone in 1935, while being towed to a Japanese scrap yard. Its photogenic, oxidised bones,…
2.28 MILES
Make sure you break your 4WD safari at these multicoloured sand cliffs – they're a photographer's delight.
24.65 MILES
On hot days, this watery playground on the foreshore can't be beaten. There’s plenty of shade, gorgeous old trees, a cafe, fountains, tipping buckets and…
20.63 MILES
This historic pier (c 1913–17), jutting nearly 1km into the Great Sandy Strait, makes for a fine stroll where you may spot a pod of dolphins or snap a…
20.37 MILES
Named by Captain Cook for the 'Indians' he saw assembled there, this headland offers fantastic sea views, and occasional sightings of whales, dolphins and…
5.07 MILES
This lovely stretch of Fraser Island's east coast can pose complications for 4WDers trying to pass at high tide.
18.08 MILES
This 14km-long beach runs south from Indian Head.
Nearby Fraser Island attractions
0.4 MILES
The Maheno was a passenger liner that was blown ashore by a cyclone in 1935, while being towed to a Japanese scrap yard. Its photogenic, oxidised bones,…
2.28 MILES
Make sure you break your 4WD safari at these multicoloured sand cliffs – they're a photographer's delight.
5.07 MILES
This lovely stretch of Fraser Island's east coast can pose complications for 4WDers trying to pass at high tide.
7.88 MILES
Some of the largest remaining trees on Fraser Island are found here.
18.08 MILES
This 14km-long beach runs south from Indian Head.
20.35 MILES
In operation since 1979, this small family-run aquarium is popular for its interactive fish-feeding sessions at 11am and 2.30pm. You can also take a 30…
20.37 MILES
Named by Captain Cook for the 'Indians' he saw assembled there, this headland offers fantastic sea views, and occasional sightings of whales, dolphins and…
20.63 MILES
This historic pier (c 1913–17), jutting nearly 1km into the Great Sandy Strait, makes for a fine stroll where you may spot a pod of dolphins or snap a…