Maheno Beach

Fraser Island

Named for the Maheno shipwreck, this 9km stretch of beach runs from the Pinnacles to Eli Creek.

  • Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

    Fraser Coast Cultural Centre

    24.71 MILES

    Home to both the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere and Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, this boldly designed cultural centre is landmarked by 'Nala', the 20-tonne…

  • Maheno Wreck

    Maheno Wreck

    0.4 MILES

    The Maheno was a passenger liner that was blown ashore by a cyclone in 1935, while being towed to a Japanese scrap yard. Its photogenic, oxidised bones,…

  • Pinnacles

    Pinnacles

    2.28 MILES

    Make sure you break your 4WD safari at these multicoloured sand cliffs – they're a photographer's delight.

  • Wetside Water Park

    Wetside Water Park

    24.65 MILES

    On hot days, this watery playground on the foreshore can't be beaten. There’s plenty of shade, gorgeous old trees, a cafe, fountains, tipping buckets and…

  • Urangan Pier

    Urangan Pier

    20.63 MILES

    This historic pier (c 1913–17), jutting nearly 1km into the Great Sandy Strait, makes for a fine stroll where you may spot a pod of dolphins or snap a…

  • Indian Head

    Indian Head

    20.37 MILES

    Named by Captain Cook for the 'Indians' he saw assembled there, this headland offers fantastic sea views, and occasional sightings of whales, dolphins and…

  • Yidney Rocks

    Yidney Rocks

    5.07 MILES

    This lovely stretch of Fraser Island's east coast can pose complications for 4WDers trying to pass at high tide.

