Uluru and Kata Tjuta Experience with BBQ Dinner

Your professional tour guide will show you the real outback they love and enjoy so much.You will be collected from outside the Outback Pioneer Hotel in Yulara (Ayers Rock Resort) between 11:45am-12pm and provided with a freshly made packed lunch to eat on the drive to the World Heritage listed Uluru and Kata Tjuta National Park.Travel to Kata-Tjuta (Olgas) for the first walk of the day into Walpa Gorge. Embrace the domes of Kata-Tjuta while taking in the views of the open plains on the return walk.Visit the Aboriginal Cultural Centre where you will have time to learn about the local Pitjantjatjara people and buy some souvenirs. The Cultural Centre was built with 90,000 mud bricks with the help of the local Anangu people. It is built on a sacred site and has very special meaning to the local Anangu people.Head to the base of Uluru (Ayers Rock), which is next to the entrance to the Uluru climb. From here one of your two guides will take you on a guided Mala Walk. The Mala Walk follows the north-west side of Uluru, where there are many fine examples of Anangu rock art, and you can experience the wonder of the sheer vertical walls. The guide will tell dreamtime stories of the Anangu People.Drive from the front of Uluru around to the Kuniya car park, which is at the back of Uluru. From here start your second Uluru guided walk to the Mutitjulu Waterhole. The guide will take you along a short track to the Mutitjulu Waterhole – home of an ancestral water snake called Wanampi. The guide will share stories of local traditions and explain how the Anangu people traditionally used the waterhole for hunting. The caves containing rock art were used in the past by Anangu still alive today.Finish your day with the breathtaking Uluru sunset and a glass of bubbly at a delicious Aussie BBQ. A spectacular day never to be forgotten.