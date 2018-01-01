Welcome to Yulara
Uluru (Ayers Rock) to Alice Springs One-Way Shuttle
Your luxury coach picks you up at your Ayers Rock hotel early in the afternoon. Meet your driver and get comfortable in the air-conditioned coach, which provides spacious seats and ample luggage storage. Travel east from Yulara via Curtin Springs, an enormous family-owned cattle station that has been in operation for more than 60 years. Look into the distance to see the bulky form of Mount Conner (Attila) as your coach continues east to Erldunda. Stretch your legs during a rest stop at Mount Ebenezer Road House. You can also browse artworks made by local artists from the Imanpa (Aboriginal) community and purchase tea or other refreshments. Then connect to the famous Stuart Highway, the principal north-south route through central Australia, and ride along a 124-mile (200-km) section of this key road to reach Alice Springs. View the impressive West MacDonnell Ranges, another example of this area's intriguing geological evolution. This 500-million-year-old mass of twisted quartzite stands as one of Central Australia's most dominant land forms, and is riddled with deep gorges and chasms.Listen to informative and entertaining commentary provided by your driver as you travel through striking Outback landscapes. Learn about the geological history of the region, Australian desert flora and fauna, and some of the traditional customs and beliefs of the Aboriginal people who have inhabited this area for more than 20,000 years.View groves of desert oaks, many of which are many hundreds of years old. These resilient trees survive in the harsh climate by sinking tap roots deep into the earth and remaining dormant until water is found. You may be able to watch an onboard video about Australian wildlife. You can also keep an eye out for critters in the desert as you travel. Please note: You may transfer coaches at the Kings Canyon junction before continuing to Alice Springs.
Uluru and Kata Tjuta Experience with BBQ Dinner
Your professional tour guide will show you the real outback they love and enjoy so much.You will be collected from outside the Outback Pioneer Hotel in Yulara (Ayers Rock Resort) between 11:45am-12pm and provided with a freshly made packed lunch to eat on the drive to the World Heritage listed Uluru and Kata Tjuta National Park.Travel to Kata-Tjuta (Olgas) for the first walk of the day into Walpa Gorge. Embrace the domes of Kata-Tjuta while taking in the views of the open plains on the return walk.Visit the Aboriginal Cultural Centre where you will have time to learn about the local Pitjantjatjara people and buy some souvenirs. The Cultural Centre was built with 90,000 mud bricks with the help of the local Anangu people. It is built on a sacred site and has very special meaning to the local Anangu people.Head to the base of Uluru (Ayers Rock), which is next to the entrance to the Uluru climb. From here one of your two guides will take you on a guided Mala Walk. The Mala Walk follows the north-west side of Uluru, where there are many fine examples of Anangu rock art, and you can experience the wonder of the sheer vertical walls. The guide will tell dreamtime stories of the Anangu People.Drive from the front of Uluru around to the Kuniya car park, which is at the back of Uluru. From here start your second Uluru guided walk to the Mutitjulu Waterhole. The guide will take you along a short track to the Mutitjulu Waterhole – home of an ancestral water snake called Wanampi. The guide will share stories of local traditions and explain how the Anangu people traditionally used the waterhole for hunting. The caves containing rock art were used in the past by Anangu still alive today.Finish your day with the breathtaking Uluru sunset and a glass of bubbly at a delicious Aussie BBQ. A spectacular day never to be forgotten.
Ayers Rock to Alice Springs 3-Day Camping Tour with Uluru
Day 1: Uluru Base walk and Sunset (L, D)You will be picked at the front of Uluru (Ayers Rock Airport) or the Ayers Rock Resort in Yulara from 12:00pm. Your first destination is Uluru. Take in the breath taking sight of Uluru the world’s largest rock. You then have time to complete an Uluru base walk around Uluru. See beautiful sites such as the Mala Walk, Mutijulu Waterhole and Aboriginal Cave Paintings. Spend the night at the Ayers Rock Campground with toilets and showers after having dinner watching the sunset over Uluru.Day 2: Kata Tjuta & Uluru Sunrise (B, L, D) Feel the spiritual significance on a guided walk through to the Valley of the Winds at Kata Tjuta. Be shown bush tucker along the hike before heading to the Aboriginal Cultural Centre where you can listen to tales from the 'Tjukurpa' Dreamtime. Spend the night at the historic Kings Creek Station with toilets and showers, 12.5-miles (20km) from Kings Canyon.Day 3: Kings Canyon (Meals - B,L)Enjoy a three hour guided hike through the sandstone domes of the Lost City. Visit the many Amphitheatres, North & South Walls and the beautiful Garden of Eden. Stop on the way home for an optional camel ride at the camel farm before heading back to Alice Springs. Get cleaned up and meet your guide for dinner and drinks (at own expense) at The Rock Bar at 7pm where your tour will end.
Overnight Uluru (Ayers Rock) Camping Tour Including Uluru Sunrise and Sunset Experience and Kata Tjuta
Day 1: Uluru Base Walk (L,D)You will be picked up after 11:30am from either Uluru (Ayers Rock Airport) or the town of Yulara at Outback Pioneer (Ayers Rock Resort). Enjoy lunch and visit the Aboriginal Cultural Centre where you can learn about the Dreamtime, before starting your Uluru Base Walk. Take in the spiritual significance of Kantju Gorge, Mutijulu Waterhole and Aboriginal Cave paintings before a guided Mala Walk before sunset on Uluru, where you will have dinner. Spend the night camping under the stars at the Ayers Rock Camp Ground in swags with hot showers and toilets. Tents are available.Day 2: Uluru Sunrise & Kata Tjuta (The Olgas) (B)Up early for Sunrise at the Uluru/Kata Tjuta viewing area before heading to the Valley of the Winds at Kata Tjuta. Your guide will explain bush tucker and rock formations along the hike. You can be dropped off at 10:45am at the Uluru (Ayers Rock Airport) if you have a flight out on day two. You can also be dropped off at the town of Yulara (Ayers Rock Resort) at 10:45am if you want to spend another night at Ayers Rock. Free Airport Shuttles operate every hour from the Outback Pioneer YHA to the Ayers Rock Airport if you wish to spend the night and fly out of Ayers Rock on Day 3.
4-Day Ayers Rock to Ayers Rock Camping Tour including Kata Tjuta Uluru and Kings Canyon
Day 1: Uluru Base walk and Sunset (L, D) You will be picked at the front of Uluru (Ayers Rock Airport) or the Ayers Rock Resort in Yulara from 12:00pm. Your first destination is Uluru. Take in the breath taking sight of Uluru the world’s largest rock. You then have time to complete an Uluru base walk around Uluru. See beautiful sites such as the Mala Walk, Mutijulu Waterhole and Aboriginal Cave Paintings. Spend the night at the Ayers Rock Campground with toilets and showers after having dinner watching the sunset over Uluru. Day 2: Kata Tjuta & Uluru Sunrise (B, L, D) Feel the spiritual significance on a guided walk through to the Valley of the Winds at Kata Tjuta. Be shown bush tucker along the hike before heading to the Aboriginal Cultural Centre where you can listen to tales from the 'Tjukurpa' Dreamtime. Spend the night at the historic Kings Creek Station with toilets and showers, 12.5-miles (20km) from Kings Canyon. Day 3: Kings Canyon (Meals - B,L) Enjoy a three hour guided hike through the sandstone domes of the Lost City. Visit the many Amphitheatres, North & South Walls and the beautiful Garden of Eden. Stop on the way back to Alice Springs for an optional camel ride at the camel farm. You will arrive back in Alice Springs at approximately 5.00pm. You will spend one night at the YHA Alice Springs (included in package in a 6 share mix dorm room). Back to civilization, get cleaned up and meet your guide for dinner and a couple of beers at The Rock Bar at 7.00pm (optional expense). Day 4: Transfer Bus from Alice Springs to Ayers Rock (Uluru) Airport Transfer from YHA Alice Springs at 5:30am back to the Ayers Rock (Uluru) Airport. You have a 6 hour bus trip to Ayers Rock (Uluru) Airport and will arrive at 11:30am.
4-Hour Uluru Sunset Tour from Yulara
After your pick-up at 2pm from Yulara, your first stop will be Kata Tjuta (The Olgas). You will wander through the landscapes of its 36 domes and learn about the geology of the place with your experienced tour guide. Depending on the season, your guide will either take you on the "Valley of the Winds" walk or the Walpa Gorge walk (The Valley of the Winds is closed when forecasted temperature is above 36 degrees Celsius). Then the tour will make its way to the sunset viewing area at Uluru. You will experience the most iconic sunset viewing spots in the world whilst enjoying a glass of sparkling wine and finger food. You will be amazed by the display of color and light on the Rock. You will then be dropped back at your accommodation around 6pm.