In town, the Never Never Museum has displays on the northern railway, WWII and local history. You pay admission fees at the post office.
11.33 MILES
This lonely cemetery under the eucalyptuses is a poignant footnote to We of the Never Never, with so many of the larger-than-life characters from the book…
25.58 MILES
The Ghunmarn Culture Centre, opened in 2007, displays local artworks, carvings, weavings and didgeridoos from western Arnhem Land. The centre also…
4.38 MILES
Outside the entrance to the Mataranka Homestead Resort is a replica of the Elsey Station Homestead, constructed for the filming of We of the Never Never,…
1.71 MILES
This national park adjoins Mataranka's thermal-pool reserve and offers peaceful camping, fishing and walking along the Waterhouse and Roper Rivers. Bitter…
