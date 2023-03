This lonely cemetery under the eucalyptuses is a poignant footnote to We of the Never Never, with so many of the larger-than-life characters from the book buried here, among them Aeneas Gunn (alongside a memorial to his wife), Henry Peckham, John MacLennan and Tom Pearce. The last remains of the homestead (destroyed during roadworks in the 1940s) lie 300m to the south near the end of the gravel track.

The cemetery is around 20km south of Mataranka and signposted off the Stuart Hwy.