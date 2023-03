The Ghunmarn Culture Centre, opened in 2007, displays local artworks, carvings, weavings and didgeridoos from western Arnhem Land. The centre also features the Blanasi Collection, a permanent exhibition of fabulous artworks by renowned artist David Blanasi and other elders from the western Arnhem Land region; the high-tech multimedia display for some paintings is excellent. Call ahead to check that it’s open.

You can buy full-size digital reprints of some paintings.