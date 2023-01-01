Tamworth Marsupial Park

Top choice in New South Wales

Take Brisbane St 2km east to this little haven of native fauna above Tamworth, where you can get close to wallabies, echidnas, kangaroos and other native mammals in a natural bush setting. There's also an aviary where you can walk among the carolling and squawking of king parrots, scarlet rosellas and other resplendent species, a picnic area with barbecues and an adventure playground. A walking track connects to the nearby Botanic Gardens.

