Mount Misery Gold Mine Museum

New South Wales

LoginSave

This quirky little museum was once Nundle's undertaker's residence. Now it shows the history of gold mining in the district, including a 150m-long tunnel lined with dioramic displays. Above the museum is the Gold Mine Guesthouse (five gold-themed doubles from $110) while at the entrance you'll find the Gold Mine Cafe (mains $19). Visitors can pay $10 to pan for gold.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tamworth Marsupial Park

    Tamworth Marsupial Park

    28.13 MILES

    Take Brisbane St 2km east to this little haven of native fauna above Tamworth, where you can get close to wallabies, echidnas, kangaroos and other native…

  • Powerstation Museum

    Powerstation Museum

    28.45 MILES

    This wonderful little volunteer-run museum commemorates Tamworth's status as 'City of Light' – the first town in Australia to get electric light. Housed…

  • Country Music Hall of Fame

    Country Music Hall of Fame

    27.49 MILES

    Recognised as a collection of 'national and international significance', this trove of artefacts and dioramas explores Australasian country music's rich…

  • Tamworth Regional Gallery

    Tamworth Regional Gallery

    27.84 MILES

    In purpose-built premises next to the library, Tamworth's gallery has some interesting local bequeathments alongside temporary exhibitions of textiles,…

  • Nundle Woollen Mill

    Nundle Woollen Mill

    0.07 MILES

    Take a walk down memory lane at one of Australia's last working woollen mills. Knit-a-holics from far and wide come to check out the antique milling…

  • Oxley Scenic Lookout

    Oxley Scenic Lookout

    28 MILES

    Follow Tamworth's jacaranda-lined White St to the very top, where you'll reach this viewpoint. It's the best seat in the house as the sun goes down.

  • Big Golden Guitar

    Big Golden Guitar

    26.06 MILES

    Behind the iconic 12m-high golden guitar, this building is home to the Tamworth Visitor Information Centre, a cafe, and a gift shop peddling local tunes…

View more attractions

Nearby New South Wales attractions

1. Nundle Woollen Mill

0.07 MILES

Take a walk down memory lane at one of Australia's last working woollen mills. Knit-a-holics from far and wide come to check out the antique milling…

2. Big Golden Guitar

26.06 MILES

Behind the iconic 12m-high golden guitar, this building is home to the Tamworth Visitor Information Centre, a cafe, and a gift shop peddling local tunes…

3. Powerhouse Motorcycle Museum

27.33 MILES

Lovers of two-wheeled engineering will be in clover in this lovingly-curated collection of more than 50 Ducatis, Triumphs, BSAs and other classic bikes…

4. Country Music Hall of Fame

27.49 MILES

Recognised as a collection of 'national and international significance', this trove of artefacts and dioramas explores Australasian country music's rich…

5. Tamworth Regional Gallery

27.84 MILES

In purpose-built premises next to the library, Tamworth's gallery has some interesting local bequeathments alongside temporary exhibitions of textiles,…

6. Oxley Scenic Lookout

28 MILES

Follow Tamworth's jacaranda-lined White St to the very top, where you'll reach this viewpoint. It's the best seat in the house as the sun goes down.

7. Tamworth Marsupial Park

28.13 MILES

Take Brisbane St 2km east to this little haven of native fauna above Tamworth, where you can get close to wallabies, echidnas, kangaroos and other native…

8. Powerstation Museum

28.45 MILES

This wonderful little volunteer-run museum commemorates Tamworth's status as 'City of Light' – the first town in Australia to get electric light. Housed…