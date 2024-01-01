This quirky little museum was once Nundle's undertaker's residence. Now it shows the history of gold mining in the district, including a 150m-long tunnel lined with dioramic displays. Above the museum is the Gold Mine Guesthouse (five gold-themed doubles from $110) while at the entrance you'll find the Gold Mine Cafe (mains $19). Visitors can pay $10 to pan for gold.
Mount Misery Gold Mine Museum
New South Wales
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.13 MILES
Take Brisbane St 2km east to this little haven of native fauna above Tamworth, where you can get close to wallabies, echidnas, kangaroos and other native…
28.45 MILES
This wonderful little volunteer-run museum commemorates Tamworth's status as 'City of Light' – the first town in Australia to get electric light. Housed…
27.49 MILES
Recognised as a collection of 'national and international significance', this trove of artefacts and dioramas explores Australasian country music's rich…
27.84 MILES
In purpose-built premises next to the library, Tamworth's gallery has some interesting local bequeathments alongside temporary exhibitions of textiles,…
0.07 MILES
Take a walk down memory lane at one of Australia's last working woollen mills. Knit-a-holics from far and wide come to check out the antique milling…
28 MILES
Follow Tamworth's jacaranda-lined White St to the very top, where you'll reach this viewpoint. It's the best seat in the house as the sun goes down.
26.06 MILES
Behind the iconic 12m-high golden guitar, this building is home to the Tamworth Visitor Information Centre, a cafe, and a gift shop peddling local tunes…
Australian Railway Monument and Rail Journeys Museum
29.56 MILES
In Werris Creek, 45km southwest from Tamworth, you'll find this touching memorial to Australian rail-workers who've lost their lives on the job. Next door…
