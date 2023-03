Behind the iconic 12m-high golden guitar, this building is home to the Tamworth Visitor Information Centre, a cafe, and a gift shop peddling local tunes and souvenirs. There's also the cheesy Gallery of Stars Wax Museum (adult/child $10/5) honouring Australian country-music legends. It's one for the true fans (or true fans of kitsch). It's on the southern stretch of the highway leading into town, about 5km from the city centre.