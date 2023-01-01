Sea Acres Rainforest Centre

The 72-hectare pocket of Sea Acres National Park protects the state's largest and most diverse stand of coastal rainforest. At the Rainforest Centre you can take a self-guided tour on the wheelchair-accessible 1.3km-long elevated boardwalk through the forest, keeping an eye out for water dragons, brush turkeys, diamond pythons and birdlife, or join a fascinating free one-hour guided tour run by knowledgeable volunteers. The centre also has audiovisual displays about the local Birpai people ($2 entry).