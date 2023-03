Chlamydia, traffic accidents and dog attacks are the biggest causes of illness and injury for koalas living near urban areas; about 250 end up in this shelter each year. You can walk around the open-air enclosures any time of the day, but you’ll learn more on a free 40-minute tour and have the chance to see them being fed (3pm).

Signs detail the stories of some of the longer-term patients. Check the website for volunteer opportunities.