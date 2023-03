Known for its rock formations and rugged cliffs, this park backs onto a long and beautiful beach. A 4.8km (two-hour) loop track heads over the Diamond headland. The roads running through the park are unsealed and full of potholes, but the dappled light through the gum trees makes it a lovely drive. There is camping available at a few spots including the popular Diamond Head, Kylie's Hut and Crowdy Gap.