North of town, this complex is home to the Parkes Visitor Information Centre plus a handful of exhibitions housed in a few small museums.The King's Castle Elvis Exhibit is a fun private collection of Elvis memorabilia – many items were once owned by the King (including his iconic peacock belt). There are also impressive collections dedicated to vintage cars, antique machinery and local history.

Hours and prices differ between the museums, so check with the Parkes Visitor Information Centre for more detail.