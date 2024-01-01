This wildlife sanctuary located 4km out of town is a haven for birds — and bird watchers. The number of bird species that call the wetlands home fluctuates with the seasons, but you can generally expect to see over 50 bird species going about their daily routine. To access the hide, follow the short walking track from the car park.
Gum Swamp Bird Hide
New South Wales
