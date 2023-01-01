Built by the Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) in 1961, this massive radio telescope (about 20km north of Parkes) is located 6km east of the Newell Hwy. It was glorified on celluloid in The Dish (2000), which told a (somewhat fictionalised) account of the telescope's role in relaying live footage of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. The complex includes a visitor centre with space info, a 3D theatre (adult/child $7.50/6) and oodles of information on radio astronomy.