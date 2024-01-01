Vinifera Wines

These local winemakers noted similarities in climate between Mudgee and the Rioja region of Spain and have turned their attention to bold Spanish reds like tempranillo, graciano and garnacha blends, all certified organic. Their cellar door has a covered area where you can enjoy a barbecue or a game of croquet or jenga as you savour the flavours.

