This small (about 100 acres!) family-run vineyard has a cellar door with a lovely deck overlooking the valley. It specialises in red varietals including zinfandel, malbec and petit verdot as well as the usual suspects. The whites do well, too: chardonnay, verdelho and sauvignon blanc are all represented.

It's worth noting that Petersons originated in South Australia's Hunter Valley, and the Mudgee location is one of four cellar-door locations in Australia.