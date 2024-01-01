Incorporating Dubbo's regional museum and gallery plus a lovely cafe, the cultural centre is housed in a swanky architectural space which cleverly integrates the main hall of Dubbo's former high school. The combination befits the centre's exhibitions, both contemporary and historic.
Western Plains Cultural Centre
New South Wales
