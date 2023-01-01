Taronga Western Plains Zoo

This is Dubbo's star attraction, not to mention one of the best zoos in regional Australia. You can walk the 6km circuit, ride a hire bike ($17 to $24 for full-day hire), explore in a cart ($70 for three hours) or drive your car, getting out at enclosures along the way. Free keeper talks are scheduled throughout the day and guided walks (adult/child $15/7.50) start at 6.45am on weekends, with additional walks during school holidays.

Book ahead for special animal encounters or the glorious accommodation packages – spend a night at a bush camp, in family-sized cabins, or in safari-style lodges overlooking savannah; see the website for details. There are also free barbecues and picnic grounds at the zoo, as well as cafes and kiosks.