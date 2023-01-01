Taronga Western Plains Zoo

Top choice in New South Wales

This is Dubbo's star attraction, not to mention one of the best zoos in regional Australia. You can walk the 6km circuit, ride a hire bike ($17 to $24 for full-day hire), explore in a cart ($70 for three hours) or drive your car, getting out at enclosures along the way. Free keeper talks are scheduled throughout the day and guided walks (adult/child $15/7.50) start at 6.45am on weekends, with additional walks during school holidays.

Book ahead for special animal encounters or the glorious accommodation packages – spend a night at a bush camp, in family-sized cabins, or in safari-style lodges overlooking savannah; see the website for details. There are also free barbecues and picnic grounds at the zoo, as well as cafes and kiosks.

