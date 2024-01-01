POW Campsite & Guard Tower

From the war cemeteries, on Doncaster Road north of Cowra, signs lead to the site of the Japanese breakout. A voice-over from the watchtower recounts the story. You can still see the camp foundations, and info panels explain the military and migrant camps of wartime Cowra.
