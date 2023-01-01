Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre Australia

Built as a token of Cowra's connection with Japanese POWs (but with no overt mention of the war or the breakout), this tranquil 5-hectare garden and cultural centre is superbly presented and well worth visiting (albeit with a steep entry fee). Audio guides ($2) explain the plants, history and design of the garden. You can buy food for the koi (carp), or feed yourself at the on-site cafe, which serves mostly Australian fare, with a small nod to Japanese cuisine.