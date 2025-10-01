Corpus Christi, known as the Gulf Coast Capital, is located right on Corpus Christi Bay, where seaside attractions, miles of beaches and plenty of activities welcome families, couples, retirees, and solo travelers all looking for a laid-back weekend that offers both relaxation and entertainment. Build sandcastles on the beach, set out into the Bay for fishing, peruse the numerous museums, or have a drink on a beach patio after a long day of exploring.

Born and raised in Texas, I grew up spending summer days in South Texas with my grandma. We would go to Mustang Island State Park for a beach day, and always make a visit to the Texas State Aquarium, where I loved touching the sandpaper-like skin of a shark and spending time in the dark jellyfish exhibit, where the illuminated invertebrates floated all around

Parasailing in the Gulf Coast Capital. Courtesy of Visit Corpus Christi

A long weekend is a great start to Corpus Christi, as it gives you lots of time to explore the attractions and try out the city’s restaurants. And a long weekend in the fall is perfect, as summer tourists have left and the weather has cooled down. There are lots of fall festivals and events taking place in Corpus Christi as well, including hawk migration, the Texas Jazz Festival, Surftoberfest, Sharkathon and Día de Los Muertos.

Here are a few tips to help you plan.

When to arrive: Arriving on a Thursday afternoon or evening is great, as it gives you time to rest before a three-day weekend.

How to get from the airport: There are rideshare options in Corpus Christi that can get you from the airport into the city, but it’s best to rent a car, as you’ll need it to drive around day-to-day.

Getting around town: If you’re not renting a car or using rideshares, you can check out the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA), B-Line Paratransit and other services.

Left: Baby turtles head for the ocean. Right: Mustang Island features a network of nature trails. Visit Corpus Christi (2)

Where to stay: On Mustang Island, Lively Beach has resort-style accommodations in a community setting. Steps from the beach, enjoy a relaxing pool, dune boardwalk, nature trails and quiet book nooks. The Omni Corpus Christi Hotel offers views of the Corpus Christi Bay, a great location in the Marina District, four on-site restaurants and a heated indoor/outdoor pool. If you’re pulling an RV, Firefly Resort Corpus Christi has dozens of units with direct access to the ocean, plus a community beach and pool, dog park, playground, private fishing pier, games and activities room, and an on-site store with food and drinks.

What to pack: Casual beachwear is perfect for Corpus Christi, as are shorts, T-shirts and sneakers for exploring. Bring a sweater for chilly mornings, and something a bit nicer, like dresses, slacks, and jeans, for dinners. Swimwear and sunscreen are musts.

Texas State Aquarium. Stephanie A Sellers/Shutterstock

Day 1

Morning: Fuel up for the day at Hester’s Café at Six Points, where a wide range of tasty breakfast items is a great start. Keep it simple with bakery treats such as scones, croissants, and muffins, or dig into a hefty omelet or Belgian waffles. After breakfast, head to the downtown seawall along Shoreline Blvd to get your bearings. Here, you can walk or bike along the 1.5 miles of path and discover nearby restaurants and attractions, plus dip your toes in the sand with a view of Corpus Christi Bay.

How to spend the day: Stay near the seawall and explore this popular area filled with attractions. At the Art Museum of South Texas, see works from the Americas, especially from Texas and the surrounding region. The permanent collection includes works on paper, as well as paintings, photographs, sculptures, ceramics, glass and large installations. Family programs happen regularly. Be sure to visit the Mirador de la Flor, a bronze sculpture honoring Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the beloved Tejano singer from Corpus Christi who died in 1995 at the height of her career.

Next, head to the Texas State Aquarium, where you’ll find exhibits focusing on dolphins, sting rays, coral reefs, jungles and more. Kids love the interactive touch tanks, where they can get close to stingrays, sharks and jellyfish. If time allows, visit the USS Lexington Museum, a WWII-era aircraft carrier that has been converted into a museum. Attractions include an escape room, flight simulator, Pearl Harbor exhibit and the flight deck, where you can view 20 aircraft from the National Museum of Naval Aviation.

Left: Patio dining. Right: USS Lexington Museum. Courtesy of Visit Corpus Christi (2)

Dinner: A must-try in Corpus Christi is Water Street Oyster Bar, which serves Gulf seafood inside what was once a transmission shop. Get the oysters Rockefeller with sautéed greens and parmesan cheese or try them wood-grilled and topped with a smoky paprika butter.

If you prefer something a bit more casual with live music and a selection of craft beers, hit up Executive Surf Club on Chaparral Street. Looking for Tex-Mex? Don't miss the queso and cocktails at El Camino.

After dark: A popular live music venue and watering hole, Brewster Street Ice House is always a good time for an after-hours drink and a show. There are three locations in Corpus Christi, but the downtown location is closest to Water Street Oyster Bar. There’s live music all weekend, and often you’ll hear tunes by Texas country artists, whether they’re up-and-coming or already famous.

Left: Courtesy of Visit Corpus Christi. Right: Courtesy of Visit Corpus Christi.

Day 2

Morning: Head slightly south to explore a different part of the city and its outdoor opportunities. Start with breakfast at Chops & Eggs, where American dishes are elevated with fresh seafood and seasonal ingredients. Crab cake hash, chia seed pudding and fried chicken Benedict are all great choices, and the pancake selection is worth a look, with flavors like apple cinnamon, strawberry banana, red velvet and New York cheesecake.

After breakfast, visit the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, which spans over 180 acres and features lush gardens and resident animals. Gardens include tropical, rose, plumeria, butterfly, hummingbird and arid gardens, while the fauna includes reptiles, sulcata tortoises, exotic parrots, wild birds and a wildlife corridor that provides access for animals to and from the property. Trails invite you to hike and discover on your own, and a birding tower along with a boardwalk are popular spots for viewing migrating birds.

How to spend the day: In the afternoon, take some time to enjoy one of Corpus Christi’s beautiful beaches. Mustang Island State Park has 5 miles of pristine gulf coastline to walk, run, swim and surf. On the bay side try kayaking along the 20-mile Mustang Island State Park Paddling Trail, where you’ll pass through shallow-water fishing areas and coastal birding hotspots.

If you prefer your beach action closer to downtown, head to bay-facing McGee Beach, another family-friendly option with beach volleyball. Or a bit further afield is North Beach, near USS Lexington and the Texas State Aquarium. It's 1.5-mile-long beach walk plus fishing jetties for those looking to cast a line.

If you want to fish offshore, whether by kayak, a charter boat or on a deep-sea adventure, there are numerous companies that can accommodate your group.

Mirador de la Flor, a statue honoring Selena Quintanilla. Mossaab Shuraih/Shutterstock

Dinner: Take the People's T-Head to Harrison's Landing and grab a seat at the The Mariner, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar with tapas and fresh seafood dishes. Order Texas and East Coast oysters to start, then try the Jamaican yellow coconut curry shrimp or braised short ribs. If you time it right you can see a stunning South Texas sunset.

After dark: Head back downtown to grab a beer at Nueces Brewing and enjoy the outdoor deck. Looking for a cocktail as your nightcap? The bartenders at The Gold Fish stir up stellar mixed drinks.

White gazebo On the seawall. Billy McDonald/Shutterstock

Day 3

Morning: Sunday calls for a late start with brunch. In Six Points, Price’s Chef is a classic Corpus Christi joint that’s been open since 1940. Biscuits and gravy, omelets, pancakes and Texas-shaped waffles are all favorites. The Post at Lamar Park has a special Sunday brunch menu: breakfast pizza, donut breakfast sandwiches, barbacoa tacos, brisket hash, chicken and waffles and more. At the Art Museum of South Texas, Elizabeth’s serves Mediterranean-inspired brunch with shakshuka, Turkish eggs with lamb sausage and brunch flatbreads.

How to spend the day: Take it easy before heading home later in the day and spend time browsing the museums along Shoreline Blvd and nearby. The Art Center of Corpus Christi highlights local and regional artists and exhibits their works. The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History is a hit with kids, featuring exhibits on local weather and wildlife, Corpus Christi history, geology, paleontology and shipwreck stories. The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures & Education Center honors Asian cultures and has the world's largest display of Hakata dolls, along with a 17th-century bronze Buddha statue and interactive activities for kids like origami, kite-making, and calligraphy. You can also follow the Corpus Christi Mural and Art Trail through downtown and Padre Island to see large murals that add a bit of color across town. There’s even a pass you can access on your phone that shows you where all the murals are located.

It's time to head home for your afternoon or evening flight. Drive back to the Corpus Christi International Airport and return your rental car, or use a rideshare service to get you back to the airport.