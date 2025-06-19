El Gouna on the Red Sea Coast in Egypt, is a luxurious resort town with a chill atmosphere, golden sand beaches and glistening blue water. With plenty of sunshine, numerous water activities and an attractive collection of boutique shops and eateries, it’s the perfect place to relax. In 1989, Egyptian billionaire Onsi Sawiris made El Gouna what it is today: a flashy destination constructed around lagoons and waterways. I’m usually more of a museum and sightseeing type of gal on holiday rather than someone who lounges by the water. But spending a few days in El Gouna gave me a splendid introduction to what a waterside getaway can look like – and it ain’t too shabby.

When to arrive: Arrive Friday morning to make the most of a long weekend of sea, sand and sunshine.

Advertisement

How to get from the airport: Hurghada International Airport is the nearest to El Gouna and is around a 40-minute drive. When you reserve your hotel, arrange a taxi from the airport if possible. Some hotels, such as Mövenpick Resort & Spa El Gouna, offer shuttle services to and from the airport for an extra fee.

Getting around town: El Gouna itself is a small town so it is walkable. It’s mostly flat with a few arched bridges that cross the waterways and make for great viewpoints. You’re never far away from seeing the tranquil water. If you’d prefer to get around on wheels, taxis are widely available. You can order one with the SIXT app, which also offers comfortable rental vehicles. You can also book a London Cab, which are black cabs. Tuk-tuks are also available and they're cheaper than taxis. You can hail these on the road and pay in cash.

Where to stay: The Casa Cook El Gouna is an adult-only boutique hotel. It’s a retreat with its own private beach and various rooms have their own swimming pool. Its sister property, Cook’s Club El Gouna (adult-only) is on the beach. Club Paradiso El Gouna welcomes little ones and also is home to a spa.

What to pack: Take plenty of sunscreen, along with sunglasses, a sunhat and insect repellent. Modest attire and covering shoulders is advised for when you are out and about. Bring a cover up for when you're at your hotel’s swimming pool, particularly after coming out of the water to order food and drink at the hotel bar or restaurant. The dress code for El Gouna is mostly casual, but smart attire may be required for certain restaurants and bars, such as Steigenberger Golf Resort. Check an establishment’s website to get the latest dress code information.

The downtown main street in El Gouna, Egypt. Stig Alenas/Shutterstock

Day 1

Morning

Your hotel will most likely serve breakfast as part of your package deal. Think spreads of fig jams, fava bean paste, labneh and fuul, all washed down with fresh fruit smoothies and strong Egyptian coffee to really get the morning going.

How to spend the day

After a hearty start to the day, take a stroll through Abu Tig Marina. Take in views of the pristine lagoon and marvel at the top-end yachts glistening in the sun. The marina is a popular spot for exploring with its multitude of eateries, bars and boutique shops. Make sure to head to Egyptian House, a shop that brings numerous brands together that help women in El Gouna make money through the sale of sustainable Egyptian handicrafts. You can buy alabaster candle holders, wooden salad spoons and silk scarves and many other household and clothing items.

Advertisement

One of the best ways to enjoy El Gouna is on the water. The town has year-round sunshine and ideal wind conditions so it's perfect for surfing, kitesurfing and windsurfing. Winter sun vacationers will be treated to the most reliable wind conditions, ranging from 20 to 25 knots. Companies like KitePeople El Gouna and Osmosis Kiteboarding can help you can do these activities at any skill level. The latter also offers courses on other outdoor activities such as kayaking.

After all that fun, you’ll want to chill by the water too. Flag down a tuk-tuk and head to Zeytouna beach (which sits on its own island) for a quiet spot to perch by the Red Sea. Depending on where you’re staying, you may also have your own private beach.

For even more water opportunities, hotels offer lagoon tours where you can cruise on the sparkling water in style. Tours can cater to large groups, and they depart at various times throughout the day. See the sunset while looking out to notable landmarks such as the downtown area, and marvel at the ultra-luxury villas. Lagoon tours can often be booked via your hotel.

Dinner

Dive into a divine (and giant!) spread of Egyptian food at Arabesque Restaurant at Casa Cook. From creamy hummus to scrumptious lamb fattah, stew, and kunafa, a classic Middle Eastern dessert of vermicelli-like pastry soaked in syrup, you are guaranteed to be stuffed here. Arabesque makes for a wonderful introduction to Egyptian and regional cuisine and the perfect way to end your first day in El Gouna.

After dark

Settle into your hotel and see if there are any evening activities on-site. Cook's Club, for example, offers a range of activities such as barbecue evenings with live music and belly dancing. Casa Cook also offers yoga sessions.

Tuk-tuks are one of many ways to get around El Gouna. Natalya Volchenkova/Shutterstock

Day 2

Morning

Hard as it may be, you may want to leave your hotel room for breakfast. Try The Bagel Tree for a selection of bread treats and have a doughnut after breakfast.

How to spend the day

Head to the top of the Steigenberger Golf Resort for panoramic views of the town below, the Red Sea and desert mountains – all before the late morning heat kicks in. As the name suggests, you can play golf here. El Gouna attracts many golfers with its serene landscapes of dazzling water and surrounding deserts.

If you’re looking to see more of El Gouna, book onto a desert tour with Mountain Goats. Grab a tuk-tuk to Caleo Restaurant, the meeting point with your guide. Local Amazigh guides will take you to Wadi Bileh. Once a river that was forged through a fossilized seabed, today it is a dry valley that you can walk through. As you can imagine, there is little to no shade, so bring a sunhat or cap and plenty of water and sunscreen. Hikes can last a whole day and you can learn about desert life as you wander through. You can enjoy an evening meal of grilled chicken, rice and baked vegetables while the sun sets. Guides may even play their own oud, a stringed instrument, while you chat and drink Gebena coffee, a beverage of hand roasted coffee beans that are ground with ginger for extra fiery notes.

Dinner

If you’ve got some room left, head to Harumaki (best to book in advance) for an entertaining teppanyaki meal. Sit around the grill and watch your friendly chef cook beef tenderloin, salmon fillet and prawns. Chuckle along as your chef crafts love hearts and messages out of teriyaki sauce and creates tunes while clattering metal spice jars against knives.

After dark

See what's happening at The Club House. The venue hosts live music and DJ evenings.

Day 3

Morning

Take your departure day easy and make the most of your on-site swimming pool before the morning sunbathers rise. A relaxed pace is what El Gouna is all about after all. Alternatively, if you want to give back to the community, sign up for a morning with El Gouna Stars, a cat and dog welfare program and nonprofit organization that helps with the well-being of roaming cats and dogs in El Gouna. You can meet the animals and feed the dogs if you wish.

How to spend the day

Souvenirs probably will be on the mind with your approaching departure. Head to the grocery store Gourmet Egypt for some fancy foodie souvenirs such as tubs of dukkah – a mix of toasted nuts and seeds and spices – to sprinkle on your morning eggs and dozens of dates to have with a cup of tea. Try to find dates from the Siwa Oasis that are semi-dry and extra sweet. The grocery is also home to a coffee shop if you need a pit stop and a bite to eat before heading back to your hotel.

Dinner

For your last evening, if time allows, head to LUMA (best to book ahead) for Egyptian dishes with a twist. Indulge in dishes such as chicken muhamarrama, roast pepper and walnut dip, and orange lamb. Finish off your meal with a slice of date cake.

After dark

If you have time, ZOUNi Lounge Bar is a lively venue which offers music evenings and an extensive drinks list including cocktails.

Zara Sekhavati traveled to El Gouna with the support of Rooster, Orascom and SEMPRE.