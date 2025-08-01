Exploring Lagos’ rich culinary scene
Aug 1, 2025 • 3 min read
Dive into Lagos’ robust food scene with photographer Christina Nwabugo.
At a young age, photographer Christina Nwabugo learned that “earth is the base of all flavor.” Raised in a Nigerian-British household, she considered food a form of communion for her and her family. “Ingredients weren’t just ingredients, they were inherited knowledge, something sacred passed down.”
Now splitting her time between Lagos and London, Nwabugo feels as though she’s “living between two different heartbeats,” but that their contrasts keep her “balanced creatively.” Both cities are home, and they both carry reminders of the other.
“In London, I’ll stumble on a West African food shop or taste puff-puff from a corner kitchen in Spitalfields, and suddenly I’m back in Lagos traffic with music blaring from the radio. In Lagos, I might walk into a thoughtfully designed restaurant or gallery that feels just as contemporary and curated as something I’d find in East London.”
There’s an ever-growing presence of diasporic communities within Lagos – and just as the communities are evolving, so is the food. Through these cultural exchanges, “ingredients are shared, recipes are adapted, and palates expand with curiosity.”
Lonely Planet sent Nwabugo to seven restaurants across Lagos, each one unique in how it contributes to the city’s dynamic food scene. From waterside dining to late-night street bites, there’s an option for every kind of diner. Below, she walks us through her experience at each.
1. ONA
“Chef Obehi Ekhomu is a quiet force. She’s rooted in her Beninese identity and approaches food as both art and emotion. Every dish is layered with memory and care. Her bao buns filled with spiced goat meat were honestly unforgettable. The atmosphere – dim lighting, soft drapery and calming interior details – makes you feel like you’re being held while you eat. She reminds us that food can be powerful and soft at the same time.“
2. Salma’s Authentic Lebanese Cuisine
“Set above the lagoon, with swaying palms and calm waters, Salma’s delivers Lebanese cuisine served with warmth and care. The space is serene, the dishes are vibrant, and there’s a harmony between Nigerian hospitality and Mediterranean richness. It’s a place that’s beautiful to photograph and easy to return to.“
3. The Gather House
“Founded by the incredible Akudo Iheakanwa of Shekudo and her co-founder Maxine LP, The Gather House is more than just a concept cafe. It’s a concept store where cafe culture meets fashion, design, and community. The food is playful and fresh, and you can shop vibrant garments while sipping on African-roasted coffee. It feels distinctly Nigerian – not because it's traditional, but because it confidently redefines what modern Nigerian lifestyle looks like.”
4. Ìlè Ìyàn
“This one moved me. From the staff dressed in iro ati bubas (wrap skirts and voluminous blouses), to the Yoruba greetings at the door ‘Èkààbọ̀ sí Ìlè Ìyàn,’ to the rooms named in Yoruba and the history on the walls, Ìlè Ìyàn is not only a restaurant: it’s a cultural archive. They only serve pounded yam, which feels radical in a city where burgers and fries are trendy. You can’t talk about Lagos food without yam. It’s the root. The foundation.”
5. Black Pepper Steakhouse
“If you love drama and decadence, Black Pepper is your place. Gold-leaf beef, fire-blazing meat cuts and full-on performance from Chef Flamin Spur (Khodor Alreani), who is clearly doing what he loves. There’s an owanbé energy here – celebratory, unapologetically full. It’s not just dinner, it’s a show.”
6. The Bodega Emporium
“This spot celebrates freshness and presentation. The Bodega Emporium’s dishes feel like an elevated take on Nigerian flavors – modern, balanced and beautifully plated. It’s a great place to experience how local ingredients can evolve into fine dining.”
7. Norma
“Let’s be honest: you cannot be in Lagos and not eat suya. Norma has taken that roadside staple and given it structure without losing the essence. It’s branded, yes, but still deeply nostalgic.”
All photographs by Christina Nwabugo.