While the current exchange rate between the Japanese yen and the US dollar bodes well for stretching your travel budget, Tokyo can still be expensive. And since we always want to be thoughtful about where to spend and where to save, here are some thoughts to guide you.

Food

There’s a good chance that your travel plans to Tokyo will revolve around eating, so prioritize accordingly.

Should you save on food at the konbini (convenience store)?

If you’ve been researching a trip to Japan you’ve probably seen social media posts about the food from convenience stores – in Japan these are collectively called konbini and include chains like 7-Eleven, Lawsons, Family Mart and others. Konbini are great for snacks or that famous egg salad sando (sandwich) if you want a quick breakfast or lunch, but meals are better enjoyed elsewhere.

Lawson, a konbini in Japan. Osaze Cuomo/Shutterstock

Should I save on sushi?

Eat all the sushi you can in Japan, and do it without breaking the bank. There are excellent sushi restaurants all over the city but there’s nowhere else quite like the admittedly touristy Tsukiji Market, Japan’s wholesale fish market. The restaurants in the outer market serve top-quality sushi at good prices. For an even better deal, head to the inner market area, where people shop for groceries and where you’ll find take-out sushi at great prices (there is seating upstairs on the third floor terrace; follow the English signs by the entrances).

Should I splurge on a sushi omakase?

At an omakase meal you’re leaving the menu up to the chef; it’s an “I trust you” moment that showcases the chef’s artistry and takes advantage of what is best from the market that day. It’s worth the splurge to try new ingredients and interesting preparations. Plus, you’re typically seated at the chef’s counter and have the unique opportunity to interact with the sushi chef.

If you want a chef’s choice experience that’s not sushi, you can get that too. Try the pizza omakase at Mandarin Oriental’s Pizza Bar on 38th, for instance, which combines the best of Italy and Japan. Eight diners are seated at the bar in front of an imported pizza oven, eight different pizzas are cooked and everyone gets a slice of each. Expect anything from a classic Margherita, with sweet Japanese tomatoes, to a pie with local mushrooms and wagyu steak.

Donut treats. Caroline Trefler/Lonely Planet

Should I splurge on donuts, baked goods and ice cream?

When it comes down to it, even if it’s US$8 (¥1151) or US$10 (¥1439), an expensive donut or a fancy ice cream can be a great way to treat yourself without spending that much money.

Should I splurge on wagyu?

Wagyu is Japanese beef known for its wonderfully marbled meat, layered with fat. If you like red meat, don’t pass up the opportunity to try this premium beef in its native land, where it’s more affordable and easier to find than in the US. That said, you don’t need to go all out at a pricey steakhouse; do a relatively inexpensive tasting of wagyu at the Tsujiki fish market. There are several stands selling skewers of wagyu, cooked over coals right in front of you. While it’s not cheap – be prepared to pay about ¥2000 (US$13.89) for one skewer – it’s still much less expensive than a similar dish at a steak restaurant.

Should I spend US$5 on a single strawberry?

You might see some very pricey fruit in the popular tourist markets in Tokyo; perhaps US$5 (¥7.15) or more for a single strawberry in season. Remember that you can skip the fancy packaging and find more reasonably priced produce at a grocery store.

Wading in the water at teamLab Planets. Caroline Trefler/Lonely Planet

Entertainment

Should I spend on the teamLab immersive experience?

The Japan-based, international art collective known as teamLab has been astonishing people with its immersive, digital artworks for more than a decade. The collective, which has two venues in Tokyo, draws lines of visitors and should definitely be on your Japan travel short list.

Head to teamLab Borderless to spend a low-key hour or so wandering through rooms watching digital plants and animals undergo metamorphosis across the floor, walls and ceilings. You can also create your own art and watch it move across the walls. At teamLab Planets, the experience is even more immersive. You'll get the rooms of blossoming digital plants and cavorting animals and the opportunity to bring colorful artwork to life on the walls. But you'll also take off your shoes and wade through warm water alongside digital fish, walk through a forest of thousands of real orchids and jump and slide through an “athletic park” that might make you feel like you’re inside a video game.

Should I spend on pricey museums?

As in other big cities, museum visits can be pricey so do your research and find which exhibits interest you most. The National Art Center always has some free exhibits and the building – with its wave-like glass walls – is a wonder in itself. (Plus there’s a café and a fabulous gift shop.) For other ways to save, head to Tokyo’s numerous shrines and gardens that are free to enter.

Should I spend on a tour guide?

It’s easy enough to experience Tokyo on your own, but sometimes having a local guide explain the significance of a shrine and point out details that you’d otherwise miss (like the beer-shaped Asahi Building in Asakusa) will add to your experience. Private tours through organizations like ToursByLocals let you customize your itinerary so you’ll experience the city with your interests in mind.

Lobby water feature at the Four Seasons Otemachi, Tokyo. Ken Seet/Four Seasons

Accommodations

Should I splurge or save on my hotel?

Some people prefer to save on accommodations, with the thought that most of their time will be spent exploring. If that’s your jam, know that hotel rooms in Tokyo are small (yes, very small). There are a number of popular hotel chains like APA, Dormy Inn and MyStays with locations throughout the city.

If you enjoy a lux hotel room, Tokyo is the place to splurge with plenty of options to choose from including the Mandarin Oriental, Aman Tokyo, the Ritz-Carlton Tokyo, the Park Hyatt, the Peninsula, the Andaz Tokyo and the Shangri-La Hotel. Just a few minutes walk from the Imperial Palace and Gardens, the Four Seasons Otemachi is on the top levels of the Otemachi tower. It emanates serenity from the moment you step off the elevator at the 39th floor lobby and take in the signature rock garden water feature. All of the spacious rooms are luxuriously furnished and have stunning views, the spa has a spectacular pool and gym; there are several restaurants and a world-class bar, Virtú, that’s worth visiting for a cocktail even if you’re not staying at the property.

For any of these luxury stays, booking in advance will get you better rates, and if you book through the property websites look for deals like a complimentary third night free. Also remember that you can save by opting out of the breakfast buffet and getting breakfast elsewhere (remember that egg salad sando and canned coffee from the konbini).

Caroline traveled to Tokyo on an invitation from teamLab Planets and the Four Seasons Otemachi. Lonely Planet contributors do not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.