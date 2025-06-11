A historical seaport town on the very end of Cape Cod, Provincetown (lovingly referred to as P-town) has long been a summer destination for people looking to cool off and let loose on the East Coast.

Provincetown is a perfect place for summer swims, classic shingled New England charm, and of course a drag show. Along with being named one of the world's 11 most LGBTIQ+-friendly cities, Lonely Planet named it host to one of the best drag shows in the world in 2025, the incomparable Dina Martina.

Describing herself as a “drag queen who doesn’t realize she’s a drag queen,” at the Crown and Anchor show Martina blends rich references and social commentary with witticisms and deadpan humor. Charismatic and offbeat, her performances often culminate in song, reflecting the same commitment she has to her entertaining delusions.

After her show on Fridays, if she’s in the mood, Martina heads to the Grotta Bar to watch Scream Along with Billy, another beloved Provincetown fixture, now in its ninth season.

PAAM and Gallery Stroll

Commercial Street, the vibrant heart of Provincetown, is home to many of its venues, bars and historic restaurants. Fridays from May to October are particularly special for art lovers, with the Provincetown Art Association and Museum offering free evening admissions (5pm-8pm) and the Gallery Stroll along Commercial Street featuring both local and visiting artists.

Among them is Dana Salvo, owner of Gallery 444 in Provincetown. In the Historical District, E. Lesh Gallery draws inspiration from various sources, including bears and sailors.

Dining

Nestled by the water with breathtaking bay views, Bubala’s by the Bay offers a relaxed atmosphere. The inviting open-air patio, creates a vibrant and welcoming ambiance, whether you're a local or just passing through.

Mews Restaurant offers gorgeous scenery in a cozy, inviting setting. Known for its innovative dishes and exceptional service, Mews provides a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere.

And for an authentic New England experience, the Lobster Pot is a must-visit in Provincetown. This iconic waterfront restaurant's menu is a seafood lover’s dream, featuring a variety of fresh, locally sourced dishes, from their renowned lobster bisque to the classic New England clambake.

The Dune Shacks of the Peaked Hill Bars Historic District

A two-mile hike to the Dune Shacks takes you through rolling dunes where the sand and sky create a serene and almost otherworldly atmosphere. Nestled within the Cape Cod National Seashore, the Dune Shacks of the Peaked Hill Bars Historic District have long been a refuge for artists, hermits and writers, including Eugene O’Neill and Jack Kerouac. The tradition of artistic retreat continues today, with artists flocking to these historic residences each summer. Despite the absence of modern amenities like electricity and running water, the shacks remain an inspiring haven, drawing new generations to experience their breathtaking views, fresh air and tranquil solitude.

