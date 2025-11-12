For the last seven years, Mexico City–based photographer Fernando Farfán has made an effort to visit Quintana Roo at least once a year. “I think it's one of the most incredible areas in Mexico, where you can find nature, history, ruins, the most incredible beaches you'll ever see and spectacular food,” he says. It’s a “great place to have fun with friends, or have a relaxing trip.”

So we sent him back for 72 hours, and had him capture the trip.

Left: The Templo del Dios del Viento, dedicated to the god of wind. Right: An iguana slithering around the ruins.

His first stop was Tulum, an area known for its cliffside Mayan ruins and white sand beaches. This compact archaeological zone provides stunning views of the Caribbean sea, and during its low season, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the stone structures with smaller crowds.

For the art lovers, SFER IK Uh May provides a break from the beaches. Located about 30 minutes outside of Tulum Centro, the museum blends architecture with its natural surrounding environment, creating a unique jungle sanctuary.

A view of "Every Tree is a Civilizing Entity," an installation within SFER IK Uh May.

Left: The pathways of SFER IK Uh May. Right: The biomorphic architecture.

From the lush atmosphere of Nômade Temple Tulum, a beachfront hotel surrounded by greenery, to the streets of Tulum Centro, the downtown area that offers shops, art galleries and plenty of delicious restaurants, Farfán found his stay to be quite quiet.

“I've visited Tulum at different times of the year and have noticed how the atmosphere changes depending on when you visit. There are months when it can be too crowded; the streets, restaurants and beaches are packed with tourists, and the city feels full of life. But this time I was there during the low season, and it was quite nice to experience Tulum's quieter side. Being able to go everywhere without traffic, without needing to make a restaurant reservation, and simply enjoying the beaches without people was something I loved.”

Left: Nomâde Temple Tulum. Right: Breakfast at the hotel.

Al pastor tacos at Taqueria La Chiapaneca in Tulum Centro.

Located about 13 kilometers off the coast of Cancún, Isla Mujeres is a breath of fresh air. It’s a small slice of paradise, 7 kilometers long to be exact, with turquoise waters and gorgeous sunsets. Plus, it’s easy to explore by bike or golf cart. This was Farfán’s first time visiting, and he’s already itching to go back.

“Without a doubt, the highlight of this assignment was visiting Isla Mujeres for the first time. I'd always wanted to visit the island, and it exceeded all my expectations. I'd love to return soon for more days and discover more about it.”

Left: A vendor in Isla Mujere's downtown. Right: Avenida Hidalgo, a pedestrian street lined with shops, restaurants and bars.

Left: Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets pool. Right: Sun beds at the hotel's private docks.

Farfán spent less than 24 hours on the island, but its small size meant that he still got to experience many of its highlights. The northern tip is home to its downtown area and the warm waters of Playa Norte, the island’s main beach.

The southern end offers a mellower atmosphere, away from the hustle of the main hotel zone. A stay at Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets offered expansive views of the turquoise waters, with no shortage of places to relax. On this end of Isla Mujeres you’ll find Punta Sur, a cliffside park with a statue garden, the small Mayan temple of Goddess Ixchel, and a 19th century lighthouse.

The iguana statue pays tribute to the species at Punta Sur.

As someone who lives in Mexico City full time, Farfán’s trip to the Quintana Roo region gave him the opportunity to slow down.

“I think Mexico City and Tulum are the two most opposite places you could imagine in all of Mexico, and I think that's what appeals to many people traveling from Mexico City. The slow pace of life, the small size of the town, the sunny weather, the food and of course the beaches are all things that set Tulum and Isla Mujeres apart from other cities in Mexico.”

A view of the Caribbean sea from the paths of Punta Sur.

All photographs by Fernando Farfán for Lonely Planet.