Photographer Michael George has visited countless places in his career, but few have lingered in his memory quite like Little Corn Island. He visited this tiny, car-free island located 80km (50 miles) off the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua on assignment for Lonely Planet, and it made a lasting impression in just a short visit.



From the top, in a clockwise direction: Pilots navigating a small passenger plane above Big Corn Island. A bird's-eye view of Nicaragua captured from a small passenger plane. Aerial view of coral reefs close to Little Corn Island.

Advertisement

Water splashing against the panga on the ride to Little Corn Island.

“The words ‘hidden gem’ are so overused,” George tells Lonely Planet. “This was the first time where I felt a place was the true definition of a hidden gem…people just don’t seem to know about it”. Part of the reason for the island’s untouched nature is that it is not easy to get to. Once in Nicaragua, the journey to Little Corn involves a flight in a small passenger plane from Managua to Big Corn Island, a drive to the wharf, followed by a ride in a panga (small motorboat) across choppy Caribbean waters, before finally reaching Little Corn. The journey “adds to the mystery and allure,” says George.

From the top left, in a clockwise direction: An LCI local prepares his boat to take off shore. Two local girls, carrying an umbrella, walk the path into town. An entrance to Yemaya Reefs from the beach.

Little Corn is approx 2.9 sq km (1 sq mile), with no cars and no paved roads. “Everyone is walking,” says George. Nothing feels extravagant…and there is color everywhere you look.”

From the top, in a clockwise direction: Nina swims over one of Little Corn's various coral reefs. School of sergeant major fish, blue tang and parrot fish swim across a coral reef. Sergeant major fish swim through coral and rocks.

Advertisement

The island is surrounded by seven coral reefs, and while George didn’t explore them all, the marine life left a strong impression. “If you're there for two or three days, you are definitely going to see sharks,” says George. Swimming near nurse sharks was a standout experience, but it’s better to head out into deeper water and go diving. “There are an unbelievable number of dive sites for such a small island,” George tells us.

A view of Yemaya Reefs, taken from the ocean while George was on a sunset swim.

One of George’s favorite moments on Little Corn is captured in a photo taken just offshore from Yemaya Reefs, the hotel where he stayed. “I walked 10ft from my adorable little bungalow into the water at sunset,” he says, “and went snorkeling by myself for an hour. I was chasing down fish. I would pop up and see the beautiful golden light, and I got a great perspective.” For George, it was one of those rare moments in travel that feels completely your own.

From the top, in a clockwise direction: Nina relaxing in a flower-petal bath. Spa therapist Keysha Plummer. A plate of fresh fruit, juice and a glass of wine sat with a fresh towel on a table next to the bath.

Left: Nina relaxing in a flower petal bath. Right: Spa therapist Keysha reaches for the cocoa exfoliating mix for the Chocolate Bliss spa treatment.

George also recommends the spa at Yemaya Reefs, which he described as “so beautiful and elaborate, and you could tell Keysha Plummer, the woman who ran it, put so much thought and care into it…you were treated like royalty.” His friend Nina had the Chocolate Bliss treatment, an indulgent ritual that began with a cacao body exfoliation and wrap, followed by a refreshing shower, a flower-petal bath, and a tea service with fresh fruit.

From the top left, in a clockwise direction: Owner and her daughter, Melissa, pose in front of their restaurant. The jalapeno fish and rice dish served at Melissa's. Plate of eggs and hash browns from Tranquilo Café. Freshly made ceviche served in a coconut at Yemaya Reefs.

The island’s Afro-Caribbean roots are woven into daily life, from food to community to pace. One of George’s most memorable meals came from a family-run spot called Melissa’s. “It feels like you’re in their living room,” he says. The restaurant, named after the owner’s daughter, stood out not just for the food but for the experience. Melissa is only 10 years old “but she’s sassy, and she’s the only one in the family who speaks English. She translates for everyone and takes orders,” George tells us.

The nearby Tranquilo Café is a beachside hangout that George describes as “a staple of the community.” Like much of Little Corn, both places reflect the island’s grassroots spirit and its own rhythm. “Everything runs on island time,” George adds.

Locals and tourists at the bar in Tranquilo Café.

Nina swinging from a palm tree at sunset.

Looking ahead, George is already thinking about returning. “I would honestly want to do so many of the same things…because everything was stunning,” he says. In his career filled with unforgettable places, Little Corn stands apart. “We weren't there for very long, and it has stayed with us in a very specific way.”

All photographs by Michael George.



Photographer Michael George traveled to Little Corn Island on the invitation of Yemaya Reefs. Lonely Planet does not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.