A Central Asian road trip from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan
Apr 22, 2025 • 2 min read
Photographs by Carlotta Cardana.
Photographer Carlotta Cardana is no stranger to a road trip. As an Italian based in London, she regularly meets up with a good friend in Australia to travel around the world. “We had been on a road trip across Armenia and Georgia earlier in the year, and we both loved the post-Soviet ambience and being in countries where tourism wasn’t overly developed,” she said. In summer 2024, they headed out on a road trip across the entire length of Kyrgyzstan, from Almaty, Kazakhstan, to the Uzbekistan border.
Cardana did enough research before heading out to know that they didn’t need visas for a trip under 30 days. “Due to the many unpaved roads across the countryside and a language barrier – most people in the area only speak either Russian, Kyrgyz, Kazakh or Uzbek – we decided that the most efficient way to travel would be hiring a local guide with a car and some English knowledge.” They covered 850 miles together over seven days.
“The guide knew the roads very well and had a car that could withstand the dirt roads. He was also experienced and aware that Western tourists might not appreciate the local adrenaline-raising driving style," she said.
“We spent a lot of time in a car, but traveling independently meant that we could stop anytime if we saw anything that triggered our attention,” said Cardana. “In my experience, the most interesting things and encounters are to be found in between the main destinations. As a travel photographer, it is very important for me to be able to stop whenever something catches my eye.”
“I really loved the landscape in Kyrgyzstan,” said Cardana. “The country is landlocked, very mountainous and populated by nomadic herders. We went there in the summer, when there’s lots of activity in the mountains, and we often came across shepherds moving their livestock.”
