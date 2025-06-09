You could spend years in Paris without running out of things to see and do, but did you know that you'll also find a wealth of sights and activities just a short train ride away? Chief among these is the extravagant Château de Versailles, situated in the leafy, affluent suburb of Versailles, just 22km (13 miles) southwest of central Paris.

Sprawling over 900 hectares (2224 acres), the monumental, 400-year-old Palace of Versailles is France’s most famous – and most grand – château. The estate is divided into three main sections – the 580m-long (1900ft) château is flanked by gardens, canals and pools to the west, and by the Trianon Estate to the northwest.

Today it is one of the most-visited attractions in France, receiving nearly 10 million visitors every year. Unsurprisingly, visiting is often a very crowded and slightly chaotic experience. But it is possible to visit Versailles in a more intimate, magical way. Read on for tips on how to get the most out of a visit to the Château de Versailles.

Visitors admiring one of the many rooms in the Palace of Versailles. sergey pozhoga/Shutterstock

When should I go to Versailles?

It should go without saying that the earlier you arrive, the less likely you are to end up sharing the experience with hordes of other wide-eyed visitors. The gates to the park open at 7am in summer, and at 8am in winter (from November to March). If you’re arriving by car, you'll need to enter via the Queen's Gate; there's also an entrance fee of €12 (US$13.50) per vehicle.

The palace itself opens at 9am, and the neighboring Trianon Estate opens at noon. Trianon is home to the Grand Trianon and Petit Trianon palaces, as well as the Queen’s Hamlet and a variety of ornamental gardens, so leave enough time to see it all.

There are also occasional special events at the Château de Versailles to time a visit around, such as the European Night of Museums in May or the Fêtes Galantes in June.

An elaborate 18th-century-style costume ball, the Fêtes Galantes is not cheap, but it delivers an immersive evening with live baroque music, demonstrations of period entertainments and games, and dancing lessons – in case you’re not already well-versed in the minuet. And once the ball draws to a close, there is a spectacular fireworks show which revelers view through the floor-to-ceiling windows of the Hall of Mirrors.

Which days should I avoid for a visit to Versailles?

It’s best to avoid Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays – the busiest days – if possible. Also note that Versailles is closed on Mondays. To avoid spending too much of your time queuing to enter the palace, you can pre-purchase tickets on the château’s website and head straight to Entrance A.

How much time should I spend at Versailles?

Ideally, you’ll spend all day here to see and experience as much as you can. There are multiple dining options to keep you going during the day – or you can BYO picnic and eat in the park.

Beyond drooling over the displays of pre-revolutionary aristocratic wealth, memorable experiences at Versailles include boating on the Grand Canal, cycling on rented bikes and tootling around the park on an electric train. When you’ve had enough of Versailles, the neighboring Trianon Estate is also worth a visit for an hour or two.

The Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. Ivan Soto Cobos/Shutterstock

The top things to see at Versailles

Here are the don't miss attractions at this flamboyant palace.



The Hall of Mirrors

The palace’s opulence peaks in its shimmering Galerie des Glaces (Hall of Mirrors). This 75m-long (246ft) ballroom shines with sparkling mirrored features, comprising 357 individual mirrors on one side and an equal number of windows overlooking the gardens and the setting sun on the other.

The King and Queens Apartments

Luxurious, ostentatious appointments adorn every molding, cornice, ceiling and door in the palace’s Grands Appartements du Roi et de la Reine (King’s and Queen’s State Apartments), and lavishly styled rooms are dedicated to Hercules, Venus, Diana, Mars and Mercury.

Other notable rooms

Amongst the general opulent excess, various highlights are worth seeking out. The Galerie des Batailles (Battle Gallery) is longer than the Hall of Mirrors, and it features 33 huge paintings that recall mostly forgotten French military victories.

Take time to savour the thematic decor in the Salon de la Guerre (War Room) and the Salon de la Paix (Peace Room) which bookend the Hall of Mirrors.

The Garden, Grand Canal and Trianon Estate

You can unwind after the excitement of the palace with a wander through the sprawling and artful formal gardens and fountains of the Versailles estate, then go for a relaxing row on the Grand Canal. Some people head to the quieter green areas of the Park to escape the crowds and enjoy a picnic lunch. Note that you can’t take food and drink into the palace and bags need to be small.

The 17th-century Grand Trianon palace and 18th-century Petit Trianon palace, and the Hameau de la Reine (Queen’s Hamlet) – a mock village created for Marie Antoinette – are also highlights to add to your itinerary.

The ornately painted Empire Rooms inside the Palace of Versailles. Franck Legros/Shutterstock

The history of Château de Versailles in a nutshell

A modest hunting lodge was expanded to create this grand palace, starting in 1661, under the guidance of architect Louis Le Vau (Jules Hardouin-Mansart took over from Le Vau in the mid-1670s). Interiors were created by painter and interior designer Charles Le Brun, while the grounds were styled by landscape artist André Le Nôtre, whose workers flattened hills, drained marshes and relocated forests as they laid out the seemingly endless gardens, ponds and fountains.

Le Brun and his hundreds of artisans decorated every spare corner of the interior with the most luxurious and ostentatious of appointments, from frescoes and marble to gilt and wood carvings, often using themes and symbols drawn from Greek and Roman mythology.

Versailles was the kingdom’s political capital, and the seat of the royal court from 1682 up until the fateful events of 1789, when thousands of women marched on the château. Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were ultimately dragged back to Paris, where they were ingloriously guillotined.

Versailles was later home to the Emperor Napoleon and his wife Josephine, who lived on the estate in the 19th century, and Charles de Gaulle, who lived here in the 1940s.

Few alterations have been made to the château since its construction, but most of the interior furnishings disappeared during the Revolution, and many of the rooms were redecorated by Louis-Philippe (r 1830–48), who opened part of the château to the public in 1837.

Recent work on Château de Versailles

A site this large requires constant attention. Recent work on the château includes a €400 million (US$455 million) restoration project for the palace’s 400th birthday in 2023. In 2024, work was completed on returning the Fountain of Apollo to its full cascading glory. And for the 250th anniversary of American independence in 2026, the American Friends of Versailles organization is raising money to restore the Salon de Diane.

The Grand Trianon palace sits in the estate adjoining Versailles. AnnDcs/Shutterstock

What’s the best way to see Versailles?

For the full Versailles experience, taking in the palace, the park, the gardens and the Trianon estate, purchase a "Passport" ticket (additional charges apply for food, bike hire, boat hire and the mini train).

One of the best ways to see Versailles is on a guided tour – this will not only give you a deeper understanding of the palace and its history, it will also take you into private rooms that are not open to the general public. If you prefer to DIY, you can always pre-book an audioguide (available in multiple languages) or download the Palace of Versailles app before you come – and look through it in detail – to get the most out of your visit.

There is also an interactive online map for visitors, showing the facilities available in each location. It includes information on where to find free phone charging stations, so you can keep your cell phone topped up for the whole day.

It’s worth noting that French workers frequently go on strike due to industrial disputes, so be sure to check the opening hours in real time, as these could be affected by industrial action on the day of your visit.

A section of the Grand Canal in the Versailles gardens. Grant Faint/Getty Images

Is Versailles accessible?

Accommodations have been made for wheelchairs at the palace and free entry is available for people with disabilities and their companions. A smooth walkway runs along Honour Courtyard from the Honour Gate, providing easier access to the Royal Gate and from there to the entrance for priority visitors (Entrance A).

Four-person electric carts are available for rent for people with reduced mobility, running on a limited set route covering a portion of the estate. Rental bikes and e-bikes will also allow you to explore more widely if walking long distances is a problem.

Can you visit Versailles for free?

The park at Versailles is free of charge for everyone, every day of the week. The gardens are free for visitors too, except on the days of the Musical Fountains Show and the Musical Gardens event in summer. Check on the Versailles website for dates and details. You can purchase a ticket just for the gardens on those days.

How do I get to Versailles?

Versailles is best reached on the RER C commuter rail line, which ends at Versailles Château Rive Gauche, around 40 minutes from central Paris. It’s a 10-minute walk to the entrance gate from here. Other stations with Versailles in their names are a much longer walk from the château. There is also a combined Paris bus and Versailles Passport ticket available through Tootbus.

Can I stay overnight at Versailles?

It is possible to live out your Marie Antoinette fantasies (perhaps without the head-lopping bit) at a luxury hotel by the palace compound. The Airelles Château de Versailles is an opulent 14-room hotel, created by architect and designer Christopher Tollemer, who teamed up with the five-star hotels brand, Airelles.

Designed in 18th-century style, with inspiration drawn from Louis XVI’s personal apartments, the hotel has a private spa by Valmont, and a restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse (of Le Jules Verne fame).

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Paris guidebook, published in March 2024.