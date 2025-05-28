Built on exploration, railroading and a never-ending chase for adventure, Anchorage is at once both an intro to Alaska’s arsenal of unparalleled outdoor escapades and a self-contained hub of cosmopolitan dining, art and culture.

World-class hiking, paddling, wildlife watching and flightseeing sit a mere fishing line's cast away from the city’s cinematic position, lodged between the sky-kissing mountain peaks of the Chugach, Talkeetna and Alaska Range and the salmon and whale-filled Cook Inlet. But Alaska’s biggest city cradles a culturally-rich cache of destination dining and craft breweries, first-rate museums, and independent boutique shopping as well.

With Anchorage’s barely setting summer sun, urbanites and alfresco thrillseekers alike might find themselves in dire need of longer days and extended stays.

Visitors to the Forest Fair. Ralph Kristopher/Visit Anchorage

Why is summer the time to go to Anchorage?

The long days and mild weather are prime for playtime

Anchorage’s summer might feel short (it can still be chilly in June), but June and July see around 19-21 hours of sunlight per day (August only marginally less), giving travelers an extended window of play time (4:30am to 11:30pm, more or less). Pleasantly mild temperatures dancing around the mid-60s °F (15-17 °C) throughout the summer months hit the sweet spot: You’ll never overheat or freeze your tail off.

The summer festival season is worth traveling for

The Anchorage area takes full advantage of its fortunate summer forecasts with a bevy of festive events. Marking the longest day of the year (usually June 20 or 21), the Summer Solstice Festival celebrates 22 hours of sunlight with outdoor events and cultural festivities around the city.

July’s Bear Paw Festival in nearby Eagle River sees live music, beer gardens, parades, and quirky outdoor games (Slippery Salmon Olympics, anyone?) take over one of the municipality’s most serene settings.

In the woods of Girdwood, Alaska’s only destination ski resort, July’s Girdwood Forest Fair showcases Alaska music, arts and crafts in in a gorgeous forest setting complete with a beer garden that backs onto a glacial stream, three stages of music (jazz, funk, folk, rap, Irish, country and more) and a fun hippie vibe.

A couple bikes on the coastal trail just beyond downtown Anchorage. Visit Anchorage

How much time should I spend in Anchorage?

While the compact downtown area can be canvassed on foot, the Anchorage metropolitan area is large and spread across a wide area, meaning having your own wheels is pretty essential for exploring farther afield. Anchorage’s excellent People Mover bus system (download the People Mover mTicket app for tickets) covers the city fairly decently and is a good option if a rental car is out of the question. Anchorage is also equipped with wide avenues traversed by over 120 miles of multi-use trails and paved cycle paths, so biking is a choice option as well. Downtown Bicycle Rental can get you rolling.

Young moose in the Chugach State Park. Angela Owens

Top outdoor adventures in Anchorage

Traipse through Chugach State Park & Chugach National Forest

At 773 sq mi, Chugach State Park is one of the four largest state parks in the USA (and second largest national forest in the US as well). Start your day at the Eagle River Nature Center inside the park, where you’ll find several worthwhile hikes, including the quickest and easiest, Rodak Nature Trail, which loops through stunning scenery to lovely beaver and salmon viewing platforms. A bit longer but worth a jaunt is the Albert Loop Trail, which travels through the boreal forest to the bank of the river.

Fall up Flattop

Bag your first Alaska peak by taking the 3-mile round-trip up Flattop Mountain Trail to the 3510ft summit of Flattop Mountain. The namesake summit is as big as a football field, with panoramic views of Anchorage, Cook Inlet and on a clear day, the Alaska Range, including Denali. The hike begins at Glen Alps Trailhead about 15.5 miles south-east of downtown.

Hike a stunning glacier

An astonishing 60 glaciers sit within 50 miles of Anchorage. Matanuska Glacier, the largest roadside glacier in Alaska, is the most popular glacier trekking destination in the region. Nova Alaska Guides and Mica Guides are both popular choices for a day on the snow and ice.

Charter a boat for a DIY adventure

Interested in a DIY Alaska adventure? Chartering your own boat with Alaska Private Touring or Lazy Otter Charters will get you out on the water and ready for glacier and wildlife sightseeing, salmon or halibut fishing and even drop-offs for remote kayaking and camping excursions.

Kayaking at Eklutna Lake. Angela Owens

Kayak and paddleboard the many waterways

The stunning glacier-and-peak-ringed Eklutna Lake, the largest body of water in Chugach State Park, is pristine kayaking just 30 minutes north of the city. Swift Adventures specializes in river paddleboarding in Chugach National Forest's glacier-heavy Portage Valley.

Fish for your dinner

From mid-to late summer, king, coho and pink salmon spawn up Ship Creek, the historical site of the Dena’ina fishing spot. While you can cheer on the fish from the spillway and fish ladders at Ship Creek Overlook Park, why not get out on the water and wrangle a trophy king salmon for yourself? Head to The Bait Shack, a bait-and-tackle run by salmon evangelist Dustin Slinker and book a complete fishing package which includes a rod and reel, waders, tackle box, bait, landing net and the required State of Alaska one-day nonresident sport-fishing license. Once you snag your salmon, Slinker can filet and vacuum seal it for travel.

Cruise the coast

The two-hour 11-mile Tony Knowles Coastal Trail hugs Knik Arm as it unravels through moose-heavy birch forest on its way to Kincaid Park. Fantastic views of Cook Inlet and the Alaska Range abound. Choose your adventure; cycle out and back for a 22-mile ride on a rental; or go with Alaska Trail Guides, who begin at Kincaid Park, and leisurely soak up the scenery in the mostly descending route back to Anchorage.

Backcountry bear viewing. Visit Anchorage

Flightseeing adventures

Unforgettable flightseeing tours help put Alaska's wild expanse into perspective. Rust's Flying Service offers three-hour Denali flights that soar the magnificent 40-mile-long Ruth Glacier as well as tours around Anchorage and Prince William Sound; Regal Air flies scenic flights (Denali and Knik Glacier, among others) and backcountry bear viewing excursions.

Visitors walk on a trail during a guided tour of Chinitna Bay in Lake Clark National Park, on a day trip from Anchorage with Rust's Flying Service. Angela Owens.

Anchorage city-life experiences

Pick up some Alaskana souvenirs

Anchorage’s independently minded local population has made the city a sort of anti-chain haven. Sure, there’s a Target or two, but fantastic independent shops like Dos Manos Gallery and Hulin Alaskan Design Clothing Co., both in the funky destination neighborhood of Spenard, make shopping a decidedly local affair.

Relax in the mountains

Rejuvenate in the Chugach Mountains in Girdwood, where Alyeska Nordic Spa offers an Eden-like outdoor hydrotherapy circuit amid a stunning Sitka Spruce rainforest backdrop. Banya and Finnish saunas and near-private wood hot tubs await—a gorgeous setting to set yourself right.

The Anchorage Museum exterior. Anchorage Museum

Immerse yourself in Alaska art and history

Alaska’s largest and undoubtedly most modern museum, the Anchorage Museum, is well worth spending a morning. The world-class facility houses a fascinating flagship exhibit displaying more than 600 Alaska Native objects. Meanwhile, don’t miss the Alaska Native Heritage Center, a wonderful showcase of traditional building designs from across Alaska, around a picturesque lake.

Catch some tunes

The large outdoor patio at Bernie's Bungalow Lounge is the city's best for live music and accompanying revelry. The hallowed, rambling halls at Chilkoot Charlie's, awash in Alaskana kitsch, is another can’t-miss destination for music and more.

Nightlife

From memorable local dives to innovative craft breweries Anchoragites don’t go thirsty. For fancy, award-winning cocktails and Cook Inlet views, head to the Crow’s Nest at the Captain Cook Hotel. For something distinctly more casual but equally postcard-perfect views, settle in on the rooftop at Forty Ninth State Brewing.

Brews on tap at Hotel Captain Cook. Hotel Captain Cook

Bring on the brews

Nearly 60 craft breweries call Alaska home, with 18 of those anchored in Anchorage. If you want to simply plant yourself in one convenient place and sample your way through the scene, head to Tent City Taphouse downtown, which has 24 Alaskan microbrews on tap. You could also hop on a tour with Big Swig Tours. Run by Bryan Caenepeel, who has spent a decade cultivating relationships with local beer geeks and curates a world-class suds sojourn.

Where to eat and drink in Anchorage?

Eating and drinking your way through Anchorage is an adventure in itself. You’re never far from a refreshing pint, often creatively flavored with local bounty (such as Sitka Spruce tips, foraged berries). Local seafood – led by the world’s absolutely best salmon and halibut – shines at innumerable detour-worthy dining destinations where local character and culinary wow collide.

For breakfast and brunch

The Snow City Cafe is an award-winning destination breakfast joint downtown, perfect for purveyors of finer morning delights. While you could get bacon, eggs and pancakes, try the 'crabby' omelet or a salmon cake Benedict.

The burger at Bear Tooth Grill. Bear Tooth Grill.

For burgers and and a show (or just a burger)

A wildly popular Spenard joint for burgers, Bear Tooth Grill, attached to a converted theater pub, also serves Alaska seafood and globally inspired fusion.

Alaskana food and vibes

The longstanding Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse is a downtown favorite for fresh seafood and local shenanigans. While Spenard Roadhouse offers fiercely locally-driven cuisine in Spenard, set among a fascinating backdrop of Alaska bric-a-brac.

Elevated dining in an elevated setting

The Double Musky Inn is a fantastic destination dining tucked off the beaten path in Girdwood. The French pepper steak slathered with a spicy burgundy sauce is legendary.

How much money do I need for Anchorage?

Cheap it ain’t (Alaska depends on the Lower 48 states for many goods, and bringing those in comes at a cost), but as a consolation, food is notably high-quality and the surrounding scenery can easily be categorized as once-in-a-lifetime. As far as daily costs go, figure between $100-150 on a budget to upwards and over $400 on the high-end.

Night at a downtown hotel: $250-450

Pint of craft beer: $6-9

Wild King Salmon at a trendy restaurant: $40

Halibut sandwich at White Spot Café: $30

Ride-share between Downtown and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport: $30

Dorm bed at Base Camp Anchorage Hostel: $69

People Mover daily bus pass: $5

What should I pack for my summer trip to Anchorage?

Expectedly, Alaskans are an informal lot, with all-weather outdoor gear the focus of most fashion statements. The weather in these parts is unpredictable (to put it mildly), so layering is the key. Essentials include a warm fleece, waterproof and windproof outerwear (jackets, pants, hiking shoes/boots), and several synthetic, sweat-wicking layering options (avoid cotton).