Rincón is one of those beach towns in Puerto Rico that embodies the laid-back spirit of island life – sun, surf and that easygoing rhythm.

Known for its turquoise waters, world-class point breaks and colorful sunsets, Rincón is everything you’d expect from a beach town, but better – thanks to Puerto Rican locals, a lively community of surfers and expats, weekly cultural events and diverse gastronomic options.

Yes, it’s one of the furthest points from San Juan, (about a 2.5-3hr drive) but Rincón is an unmissable town for beach buffs, surfers, and outdoor enthusiasts exploring Puerto Rico’s west coast.

When should I go to Rincón?

Rincón, like the rest of Puerto Rico, is great to visit year-round, since the tropical weather stays warm with average temperatures around 27°C/81°F and beach-ready. That said, if you want to surf Rincón’s infamous waves, visit between October and February, when the northwest swells bring consistent surf conditions.

Just know that you won’t be alone. The high season for United States and European tourists runs from November through February, which means you’ll be sharing the lineup on those takeoff zones and point breaks. During this holiday period, hotels, tours and car rentals are at their most expensive.

One perk of visiting this season (aside from surfable waves and more pleasant cooler temperatures of 24°C/75°F) is seeing local Christmas festivities and whale-watching, especially between January and March.

If you’re more focused on budgeting than surfing, book your trip in September, the peak of hurricane season, to save money on hotels and tours. Although hurricane season officially extends from June through November, Puerto Rico isn’t affected every year.

Finally, the best time to visit for calm tides and small swells is from June through August (summer season), but expect local crowds at the beaches.

Domes Beach. Infinite_Eye/Shutterstock

How much time should I spend in Rincón?

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a week-long vacation, one thing is true: the longer you stay, the better, as you can slow down and take in all the beauty of this town’s shores.

There are over a dozen beaches for diving, snorkeling and surfing, so how long you stay depends on how many of these activities you plan to do. You’ll also find coastal hiking trails like Camino El Faro and Paseo Comunitario de Tres Palmas, which can take a good chunk of your day. Add to that galleries, restaurants, and bars, and you’ve got a full week covered.

If you only have three days and a rental car, you can still enjoy Rincón’s highlights, which include Steps Beach, Maria’s Beach, Punta Higüera Lighthouse, Domes Beach, a stroll through Rincón’s downtown and sunset watching.

Is it easy to get in and around Rincón?

Getting in and out of Rincón is easy, but it does require some planning as it’s one of the furthest towns from San Juan. There is no public transportation to get there, so you'll need a rental car for the drive. Alternatively, you can opt for a private shuttle or taxi, but expect to pay over $150 for a one-way trip from San Juan and a drive of about 2.5 to 3 hours.

Even if you choose a shuttle to get there, you’ll still need a car to move around Rincón comfortably. Yes, the downtown area (Rincón Pueblo) is walkable, and you can easily reach Doña Lala’s Beach and Rincón’s Public Beach on foot from the main plaza. But, for most other beaches and sights, a car is essential, since many streets are narrow, curvy and lack sidewalks.

Taxis are available on call, and there is a shuttle bus that circles the town, bringing visitors from their accommodations to the main sights, restaurants, bars and beaches. Fares start from $10.

You can also fly directly into Rafael Hernández Airport (BQN) in Aguadilla , just an hour away from Rincón.

Top things to do in Rincón

Surfing in Rincon. James McGraghan/500px

Surf at Rincón’s beaches

You’ll find one of Puerto Rico’s most vibrant surf cultures here — for good reason. Rincón’s beaches offer a variety of swells and breaks for all-level surfers, especially on the north side of the town. Domes Beach is known for its challenging waves under the right conditions, and Maria's Beach often hosts surfing competitions. It’s one of the most popular and crowded spots on the west coast. If you’ve never surfed before, book a class at any of the town’s surf schools, such as Rincon Surf School and Road 2 Happiness.

Punta Higüera Lighthouse. eddtoro/Shutterstock

Go whale-watching at Punta Higüera Lighthouse

From November to April, this beach town’s coastal landscapes welcome humpback whales. The best spot to see them is from the Punta Higüera Lighthouse Park, filled with resting spots, gazebos and fixed viewing binoculars. Tour the entire park to get a view of Domes Beach, the old BONUS nuclear plant, and unforgettable sunsets. During whale season, it’s common to spot whales surfacing, blowing and breaching just offshore. For a closer look, consider taking a whale watching tour with Simply Caught Charters.

Snorkel in Tres Palmas Marine Reserve

The Tres Palmas Marine Reserve protects one of the best-preserved populations of elkhorn corals in the Caribbean and shelters more than 90 fish species, including the Royal gramma, blue chromis and sharpnose puffer. You might also spot green and hawksbill turtles.

Don’t be surprised if you see whales breaching in the distance earlier in the year, as they swim through the reserve's waters too. Within its 1,180 linear meters, the reserve houses a perfect snapshot of Puerto Rico’s marine biodiversity and underwater wonders.

Keep in mind that during fall and winter, the reserve is known for having the biggest waves in the Caribbean, so it’s better for surfing than snorkeling at that time.

Hit the plaza during Rincón’s Art Walk

Every Thursday evening, Rincón’s main plaza lights up with music, dancing and crafts. This is the perfect place to show off your moves and pick up souvenirs handmade by local artisans.

Even though it’s a weekly event, there’s always something new and exciting going on, from folkloric characters like vejigantes to bomba dancers and interactive workshops. Embrace the local arts scene and don’t be shy about asking someone to teach you a few bomba dance steps so you can dance to the beating drums in the plaza.

Best of all, when you buy from the artisans, you're supporting authentic, locally made art and thus the local economy.

Rincón, Puerto Rico. Alfred Lorenzo Ruiz

My favorite thing to do in Rincón

While many visit to surf, I prefer hiking through Rincón’s beaches snapping photos and winding in nature. One of my favorite hikes is through Bosque Comunitario La Armonía (Harmony Community Forest), a community-led project with a mission of reforesting and protecting the coastline. This forest stretches along Maria’s Beach and Indicators Beach with more than 1,500 native and endemic trees, including the national tree, the Ceiba.

Take one of the multiple boardwalks from the parking area and follow the gravel trail accompanied by the sound of waves and birds. Along the way, the trees open to create window-like views of the beach, from where you can see surfers maneuvering below. Follow one of the small side trails down to the shore, or rest at any of the benches and swings in the forest that invite you to admire the landscape with Desecheo Island framed in the background.

How much money do I need for Rincón

Although it’s not the cheapest destination in Puerto Rico, especially when it comes to dining out, you’ll get your value for money in Rincón. The main attractions, the beaches, are free to visit.

You could spend a week in Rincón under $1,000, but expect a budget around $1,500 if you're eating out three times a day, taking surf lessons and renting a car.

Credit cards with Visa and Mastercard logos are widely accepted. Cash is still useful if you would rather avoid transaction fees. Despite the expat presence, the US dollar is the only accepted currency.

Some restaurants and shops accept Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, and Venmo is common among artisans and some food kiosks.

Some of the prices in Rincón are:

Night at a downtown hotel: $100-$150

Night at a beachfront hotel: $200-$300

Rental car: $90-$200 per day

Sandwich from local bakery: $7

8oz craft beer: $7-$9

Meal for two at a restaurant: $35-$50

Group surfing class from: $85

Check the weather and local tides

Some beaches in Rincón are safe for swimming, but that doesn’t mean they always are. From October to February, ocean conditions can turn rough, and shifting swells can make usually calm beaches dangerous. So, despite what online reviews or videos might suggest, always check local weather and tide conditions before entering the water.

The opposite is also true. If you’re here to surf, do your research to understand how swells change throughout the season and when conditions are at their best. The Tres Palmas Marine Reserve can produce some of the biggest waves in the Caribbean, but only under the right circumstances, such as storm swells.

In general, beaches south of Rincón Public Beach are better for swimming, while those from Black Eagle Marina northward are primarily for surfing. That includes Sandy Beach, which many visitors mistakenly believe is safe because of the many vacation rentals nearby.