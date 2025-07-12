There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but in Los Angeles, there is free access to contemporary art, gorgeous gardens and even outer space. It happens by way of a visit to one of LA’s many museums with free (yes, free!) general admission. Here, we’ve picked our seven favorite spots among them, and since you’re saving on admission, we figured you can grab a guilt-free bite to eat afterward. That’s why each museum suggestion also comes with a nearby restaurant recommendation.

The Broad. Checubus/Shutterstock

The Broad

Best for immersive art

Relatively new on the scene, The Broad opened in 2015 and immediately dazzled Angelenos with its contemporary art collection. The museum has especially made a splash on Instagram, thanks to its immersive, mirror-lined installation by Yayoi Kusama, Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away. There’s a second Kusama installation at the museum that also involves mirrors, but it’s viewed through a porthole-like window.

One word on the museum’s pronunciation: The name rhymes with road. Locals may snicker if you pronounce it like the adjective for something wide.

Grab a snack: While you’re downtown, wander over to Grand Central Market, less than a 10-minute stroll away. This food hall is filled with independent food vendors serving everything from Japanese bento boxes to German sausages to spicy Mexican fruit cups.

Make it happen: Though general admission is free (some special exhibits may have an additional fee), you’ll still need a ticket for a timed reservation. Grab your tickets online in advance to be sure you can head in at your desired time. Walk-up entry is still allowed, though sometimes there’s a standby line with a wait as this popular museum often reaches capacity.

Griffith Observatory. TMP - An Instant of Time/Shutterstock

Griffith Observatory

Best for astronomy

Much like the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory looms large over the city, visible from miles around. And like the signature sign, it’s a symbol of the city’s curiosity about the stars… just not the kind you’d see on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The observatory is a haven for anyone who’s curious about the cosmos, with opportunities to peer through telescopes, wander around space-centric exhibits and experience a star-filled spectacle in the state-of-the-art planetarium theater. (Note: Planetarium shows do have a fee for anyone 5 and older.) As luck would have it, the trailhead for the hike that leads to the Hollywood sign also happens to be nearby.

Grab a snack: Once you’ve worked up an appetite of astronomical proportions, head to Little Dom’s in Los Feliz. It’s a charming Italian spot, with tables for two lining the sidewalk.

Make it happen: Griffith Observatory is open every day but Monday, and general admission is always free. As mentioned above, tickets to shows in the Samuel Oschin Planetarium have a separate fee: $6 for kids 5-12 years old; $8 for students, teachers and seniors; and $10 for adults.

The Getty Center. OLOS/Shutterstock

Getty Center

Best for an outdoor experience

Can't decide between exploring a museum and soaking up the Southern California sun? The Getty Center offers the best of both worlds with a striking architectural setup that’ll have you wandering outside between exhibits and meandering through cactus- and rose-filled gardens. In all, the museum has 86 acres of expertly landscaped outdoor space, making it the perfect place to see baroque art and bask in the sun.

Grab a snack: Pack a picnic! The Getty’s 134,000-square-foot Central Garden is the perfect place to roll out a blanket and enjoy a DIY lunch. Visitors can bring their own food and drinks (but no alcohol) onto the grounds. If you don’t feel like schlepping your meal, you can buy sandwiches and salads at the museum’s Garden Terrace Cafe and take them to your picnic area.

Make it happen: General admission is free, but you’ll still need a ticket with a timed entry, so grab yours in advance on the website. Also, there’s one slight catch: parking here has a hefty fee of $25 per car. However, visit at the end of the day (after 3pm) and it drops down to $15. Or, use a rideshare service (Uber or Lyft) and skip the fee altogether. The museum is open every day but Monday and stays open later on Saturdays.

Holocaust Museum. Walter Cicchetti/Shutterstock

Holocaust Museum LA

Best for personal histories

Founded by survivors in 1961, Holocaust Museum LA is the oldest Holocaust museum in the U.S. It’s also home to the West Coast’s largest collection of Holocaust-era artifacts, which help tell the stories of the genocide’s atrocities from a very personal point of view. In 2010, the museum found its permanent home in Pan Pacific Park, not far from The Grove.

Grab a snack: An LA institution that’s been serving old-fashioned Jewish deli food since the 1930s, Canter’s Deli is just half a mile away. Go for a pastrami sandwich with a side of matzo ball soup, or take advantage of all-day breakfast and dig into eggs Benedict with lox.

Make it happen: Holocaust Museum LA, which is open seven days a week, is free to teachers, students and kids every day, and it’s free to everyone on Sundays. Limited metered parking is available on surrounding streets, or park in the covered structure at the Grove. After your museum visit, show your admission sticker to the concierge desk at the Grove and you’ll get a preferred day rate of $10.

Travel Town Museum

Best for young kids

Little ones obsessed with locomotives will have a field day at Travel Town Museum, which is devoted to the history of trains. Located on the north side of Griffith Park, this open-air museum has over 40 historic train cars parked on the tracks for kids to explore. They can also catch a ride on a miniature train that makes a loop around the grounds.

Grab a snack: Keeping with the kid-friendly theme, Pinocchio Restaurant in Burbank has kitschy decor (including murals in honor of everyone’s favorite fib-avoiding puppet), a casual cafeteria-style ordering system (grab a tray and take what you’d like) and comfort food on the menu (spaghetti, meatballs and pizza).

Make it happen: While Travel Town is free for all visitors every day (it’s open 7 days a week), donations are happily accepted. Tickets for the miniature train cost $3 for kids and $4 for adults.

California Science Center. Walter Cicchetti/Shutterstock

California Science Center

Best for older kids

Curious kiddos will love California Science Center’s variety of exhibits – including one about animal and plant habitats, and another about aircrafts and space – and parents will appreciate that general admission is free. As an add-on, you can buy tickets to an IMAX showing at the museum and see a science-centric movie on a seven-story screen.

Grab a snack: The museum has you covered, whether you want a full meal or just a nibble. The Grill serves sandwiches, burgers and pizza; the Market has fresh fruit, chips and candy to go; the Coffee Bar has hot and cold brew as well as ice cream; and the IMAX Concession Stand has typical movie theater offerings.

Make it happen: California Science Center is part of Exposition Park, a 160-acre campus with multiple museums, outdoor space and designated parking lots ($20 for the day). There’s also a Metro stop nearby – take the Metro Expo Line to Expo Park/USC Station. The museum is open 7 days a week.

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Best for LA history

LA’s history is intertwined with the history of the immigrant communities who have made this city what it is. That point is underscored at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, a museum devoted to Mexicans and Mexican-Americans in Los Angeles. In addition to exhibits, La Plaza’s 2.2-acre campus includes a teaching kitchen, LA Cocina de Gloria Molina, offering classes on Mexican cuisine.

Grab a snack: For more historic Mexican culture, head to El Paseo Inn Restaurant, which has been feeding Angelenos since the 1930s. Located on Olvera Street, a pedestrian street lined with vendors selling Mexican folk art, El Paseo is the perfect destination for both post-museum eating and shopping.

Make it happen: If only the parking had the same price as admission to LA Plaza (free!). Unfortunately, this is downtown LA, so you’ll have to pay to park in a lot nearby ($15-20 for the day). The museum is open every day except Monday and Tuesday.