When it comes to markets in Sicily, zero concession is made to the millions of beach-seeking tourists and aspiring White Lotus A-listers who make their way each year to the Italian island. These souk-like spaces are its heart, soul and guts. This handsome land of ancient Greek temples and Byzantine art might be one of the Mediterranean’s most desirable islands. But when it comes to food-market shopping, you should expect uncensored street theater and blood by the bucketload.

At open-air food markets, Sicilians shop to stock their larders and fuel a traditional grassroots cuisine bursting with local seasonal produce. If there is one untouchable custodian of Sicily’s rich culinary identity, it’s the daily or weekly mercato.

Plan an early morning visit – before breakfast is best – to mingle with masses and bag the best produce. Gentle haggling with a smile (in Italian) is acceptable, but forget hard bargaining. Bring cash, your own shopping bag, and an appetite for tasting the offal and unknown. As in any busy market anywhere in the world, watch your pockets.

Fish stall at La Pescheria fish market. Nicola Williams

1. La Pescheria, Catania

Best for an A to Z of Sicilian fish

Few markets compete with the theatrical antics of La Pescheria, the island’s premier fish market in Catania: think fishmongers gutting the morning’s catch and customers in high heels picking their way around discarded fish heads and pools of bloodstained water. The showcase of local sea life here, piled high on tables crafted from stacked crates, is wondrous and unmatched: decapitated swordfish and tuna the size of large dogs, trays of slippery moray eels and anchovies, clams, mussels, periwinkles, sea urchins, squid and shiny red prawns.

Don’t rock up at the market in flip-flops or open-toed sandals. If you do, observe the market spectacle on Piazza Alonzo di Benedetto from the elevated terrace above the square instead. Grab a paper cone of battered fish or deep-fried Etna pasta in cuttlefish-ink sauce from Scirocco Sicilian Fish Lab to enjoy with the bird’s-eye view.

Street cleaners hosing down the compact maze of market-trashed alleys and tiny squares at 1pm is your cue to duck down the stairs to Via Cardinale Dusmet for a fishy lunch at cult fishmonger-eatery Pescheria Fratelli Vittorio. If lunching in a 1669 lava tube rocks your boat, reserve a table at nearby A Putia dell’Ostello.

Opening times: 7am to 2pm Monday to Saturday

Getting there: Access to the market, along a narrow passageway by the side of the gushing Fontana dell’Amenano (1867) fountain on Piazza del Duomo, heightens the drama. Count 20 minutes on foot or 10 minutes by bus from Catania’s central train station.

2. Mercato della Vucciria, Palermo

Best for tripe & African beats

It might be a pale shade of its vibrant medieval self, but the tiny open-air market in tatty old Vucciria remains the best spot for tracking down one of Palermo's last mèusari. Follow your nose (literally) to Piazza Caracciolo where Rocky Basile doles out pani câ mèusa from his hand-pushed cart. Devouring one of the local legend’s bread rolls, stuffed with beef or veal spleen and lung simmered in a stainless-steel vat on his cart, is a market highlight. A drizzle of hot lard and squeeze of lime juice is the icing on the cake.

Should offal not be your cup of tea, there are plenty of food stalls selling swordfish rolls, arancini (rice balls), panelle (chickpea fritters), sarde a beccafico (stuffed sardines), polpette di cavallo (horse meatballs) and other quintessential Sicilian bites to go. On the same market square, the Senegalese and Malian dishes with a Sicilian twist at African lounge bar Ciwara never get old. Ditto for its African beats that pulsate well into the night, ensuring an infectious party spirit.

Opening times: 7am-7pm daily, until late for many food stands

Getting there: Arriving by train, it’s a straightforward 15-minute walk north along Via Roma to Piazza Caracciolo.

Bruschetta on a plate at Mercato di Ballàro. Nicola Williams

3. Mercato di Ballàro, Palermo

Best for barbecued intestines

You can spend hours ambling the oldest street market in Palermo. The lynchpin of the capital’s ramshackle Ballàro neighborhood, this market has been a whirlwind of Sicilian, Asian and African smells and sounds since the 9th century. Vendors hawk fresh fruit, veg, fish, olives, fragrant spices and tempting cooked morsels to snack on. Non-food stalls flogging caged birds, plastic buckets, knock-off padded bras, footballs, all sorts, add extra color to the backstreet squalor.

Join locals shuffling between street stalls and open shopfronts on Via Ballarò, the main market street shaded by striped parasols, tarps and corrugated-iron sunshades. On Piazzetta Naso, a plastic plate of try-if-you-dare stighiola (grilled intestines) – flamed on a street grill at Bancarella Del Polpottavio – is nonnegotiable.

Feeling overwhelmed? Pair market chaos with artistic serenity at majolica-domed Chiesa del Carmine Maggiore and 17th-century baroque beauty at Chiesa del Gesù di Casa Professa.

Opening times: 7.30am-8pm Monday-Saturday, to 5pm Sunday

Getting there: It’s a 10-minute walk from Palermo’s central train station to Via Ballarò.

4. Mercato di San Michele, Sciacca

Best for small-town panache

Hitting the weekly markets in Sciacca – fish fresh off the boats portside most days from 2pm, plus food and homewares at Saturday’s Mercato di San Michele on Piazza San Gennaro – is as much about lapping up laidback provincial charm as gorging on sun-glazed fruits of the land and sea.

This small unsung fishing town on the Mediterranean coast, an hour’s drive from blockbuster Agrigento, is famed for its artisan ceramics. Shop for local anchovies (alici di Sciacci) at the market, then explore medieval streets and squares sprinkled like cupcakes with polychrome vases, tiled staircases and colorful wall ceramics.

Opening times: 8am-1pm Saturday

Getting there: Lumia buses link Sciacca with Agrigento in 90 minutes. Motorists can find parking on Via Agatocle and Piazza M Rossi, adjacent to central Piazza Scandaliato.

An array of fish at Mercato del Capo. Nicola Williams

5. Mercato del Capo, Palermo

Best for fist-sized lemons & hand-scraped ice

Every neighborhood in the capital has its own market, but it’s the one filling Via Porta Carini in Il Capo that gets the most jam-packed with locals. A snapshot of the quotidian since the 9th century, it is a shopping bag swing from Palermo's treasured Norman cathedral and bargains are abundant. Fancy a 2L plastic bottle of Sicilian table wine? Yours for €2.99!

Shuffle with locals past street stalls piled high with XXL lemons, plastic beakers of coconut chunks and eye-wateringly sweet strawberries. Keep your eyes peeled for itinerant pushcarts selling oil-soaked chunks of sfincione (focaccia with tomato sauce, anchovies, oregano and cheese) and grattatella (ice scratchings, hand-scraped from a half-meter block of ice wrapped in a cloth, and topped with your pick of fresh fruit syrups).

Opening times: 7am-9pm Monday-Saturday, to 2pm Sunday

Getting there: It’s a five-minute walk from Piazza Giuseppe Verdi, Il Capo's public transport hub with public-sharing e-scooters and bikes, to the market. Count 30 minutes from the train station.

Stallholder at Mercato della Vucciria. Andrew Montgomery/Lonely Planet

6. Antico Mercato di Ortigia, Syracuse

Best for shopping by the sea

The town of Syracuse on Sicily’s southeast coast has been an "in" spot pretty much forever. In its Hellenistic heyday, it was bigger than Athens and Corinth, which makes a mooch around its open-air market in the oldest part of town in Ortigia all the more vibey.

Stroll stalls laden with lavish seafood, fruit, veg, fresh herbs and dried spices on Via Emanuele Benedictis, Via Trento and Via Raffaele Lanza. Near the sea on Piazza Cesare Battisti, enjoy a wine-fueled aperitivo on the raucous terrace of Fratelli Burgio, going strong since 1978, and a giant panino stuffed with local salami and fresh produce next door at 1930s-vintage Caseificio Borderi. Need a siesta? Snooze to the sound of crashing waves on the sun deck on rocks by Forte Vigliena.

Opening times: 7am-1pm Monday-Saturday

Getting there: Syracuse is 75 minutes by train from Catania. Once in situ, it’s a 20-minute walk to Ortygia or 10 minutes by electric minibus (line 1).

7. Mercato del Pesce, Aspra

Best for fish on the seashore

There is only one place any chef worth their salt in western Sicily goes to for pesce. The raucous open-air fish market that spills across the village beachfront each morning captures the heart of anyone who makes it to Aspra, 15km east of Palermo. (If you’ve ever been to the fish market on the seashore in Donnalucata, near Scicli on the Mediterranean coast, it’s not dissimilar.) By noon the last spiny scorpionfish is sold and the pinprick village, stitched from golden-hued lanes and a bijou beach polka-dotted with colorful wooden fishing boats, reverts to sleep mode.

Understand the market’s backstory through powerful storytelling at the intimate Museo dell'Acciuga e delle Arti Marinare. The Anchovy and Marine Arts Museum is an emotive romp through the family history of local brothers Michelangelo and Girolamo Balistreri. Since 1947 anchovy fishers have brought their night's catch to the Balistreri artisanal factory in Aspra where the blue fish are filleted, salted and conserved. They still do.

Opening times: Dawn to mid-morning – no fixed hours

Getting there: Aspra is easily accessible by train from Cefalù (40 minutes) and Palermo (15 minutes) thanks to its train station in Bagheria, 3.5km south.