With France and its famed cuisine just next door, Belgian food can struggle to get onto the culinary map. But as local chefs redefine old classics and start to embrace foreign influences, this small nation is starting to shine with Michelin stars and innovative fare. Brussels, one of the best places to visit in Belgium, has become one of Europe's most vibrant food cities.

Here are Belgium's 12 best dishes – and where to try them in the capital. For places outside Brussels, check out the best places to eat and drink in Belgium guide.

When in Belgium, try the moules-frites © Lisovskaya Natalia /Shutterstock

1. Munch on aromatic moules-frites

As Belgium’s national dish, each pan of steaming mussels is served with a helping of the obligatory chunky frites (or fries). Traditionally sent out marinière-style, with cream, parsley and a splash of white wine, there’s also a hearty version with beer marinade worth seeking out.

Where to try it: Most of the seafood restaurants around St Catherine’s Square do excellent moules, but the wooden-paneled Bij den Boer has the added authenticity of only serving them in season between September and February. For a more modern take on mosselen-friet, Filipino-Belgian brasserie Humphrey often has new takes on the dish such as umami smoked mussels.

2. Get a seafood platter experience

Belgians celebrate their North Sea coast with gusto, and one of the greatest indulgences to be had in Brussels is a leisurely lunch in front of towering silver platters on which oysters, sea snails, clams and lobster nestle in glistening ice. Look out for the Belgian grey shrimp, with all the hard work peeling the shells for a tiny morsel paying off as the sweet flavor builds up on the palate.

Where to try it: To enjoy the full theater of the seafood platter, head to Les Brasseries Georges in the leafy Uccle neighborhood, where waiters preside in formal black waistcoats and whites, and wine can be enjoyed on a sun-dappled terrace in generous XL glasses.

Seafood platters lined up at Brasseries Georges, Brussels © Charlotte McDonald-Gibson /Lonely Planet

3. Feast on carbonnade flamande

Whether it’s been brewed by monks for centuries or it's so potent the landlord will only ever serve you a half, beer in Brussels is legendary, and many of the nation’s famous dishes include a healthy dose of the tipple. Carbonnade flamande (or Flemish stew) is the ultimate comfort food: chunks of tender beef simmer in dark beer and onions, transforming into a rich and sweet mahogany-hued stew. Another popular stew from Flanders is the waterzooi, traditionally made from chicken with a vegetable broth mixed with egg yolk and cream.

Where to try it: For carbonnade flamande and other meat-heavy signature Flemish dishes, go to Fin de Siècle, a charmingly shambolic dining room with a high ceiling, art nouveau touches, and long shared tables with mismatched chairs.

Going to Flanders? Discover the best things to do in Bruges.

4. Try Congolese cuisine

King Leopold’s brutal reign in the Congo still haunts Belgium, but the two nations remain close, and the half-century of colonial rule is reflected in the Brussels dining scene. One of the best dishes to try is moambe, a thick stew made from palm oil and palm butter, with bold flavors of lemon and chili.

Where to try it: Food from across West Africa can be sampled in the understated chic surrounds of the Horloge du Sud restaurant on the fringes of the African Matonge quarter.

Horloge du Sud offers a taste of Central Africa in Brussels © Charlotte McDonald-Gibson /Lonely Planet

5. Taste the tenderness of lapin a la Kriek

Another classic using Belgian beer, here the lean meat of the rabbit is served in a piquant sauce made from Kriek, a cherry beer derived from the sour lambic brew. Fries or mashed potatoes bathe in a thick delicious gravy on the side.

Where to try it: Enjoy it in diplomatic style at Brasserie 1898 in the heart of the European Union district. Just opposite the European Commission, the classic French-style brasserie is a favorite of diplomats and politicians, and former British Prime Minister David Cameron once slipped out of a night of tough negotiations for dinner there.

6. Discover the origins of the much-disputed frites

It is a topic that pits experts in France, Belgium and Britain against one another. Which country invented the humble chip, and can they rightfully be called French fries? Where the Belgians pull ahead of the pack, however, is with the boggling array of sauces to accompany their frites. Frites from the many street food stalls in Brussels are consumed as a standalone dish or side.

Where to try it: Check out Maison Antoine, a stall in the EU district, where tubs in all hues from pastel greens to vivid reds sit in the window. There are 29 sauces to choose from, ranging from the Belgian staple of mayonnaise, to the intriguing ‘Bicky Hot’ sauce.

Maison Antoine in Brussels offers 29 sauces with its frites © Charlotte McDonald-Gibson /Lonely Planet

7. Eat as many boulet à la liégeoise as you can

Roughly the size of a tennis ball, boulet à la liégeoise (or meatballs from Liège) are traditionally made with a mixture of beef and pork and served in tomato sauce and sirop de Liège, a black apple sauce with pear. These meatballs are the original Belgian comfort food and a filling dish to pair with the country’s beer in its many brasseries and pubs. This national dish can also be adapted for vegetarians or those with dietary restrictions. Vegan cafes in Brussels (like The Judgy Vegan) make boulets from seitan or a mix of mushrooms and black beans. Brussels sprouts will make a perfect pairing for this veggie feast.

Where to try it: For a more interesting take on traditional boulets, stop off at the small chain Balls & Glory, which has two branches in Brussels. In pared-down industrial décor you can choose meat or veggie options, stuffed with everything from sun-dried tomatoes to truffles.

8. Sample different types of croquettes

A starter on practically every Belgian menu, the best croquettes present a crunchy layer of breadcrumbs which gives way to a moist center of pureed potato packed with the flavors of cheese or seafood. The tastiest of them all is arguably the shrimp croquette (or croquettes aux crevettes grises). Originating in Flanders, it’s crunchy, crispy and a perfect pairing for beer.

Where to try it: Eat a delicious gray shrimp croquette on the go at one of three city branches of La Mer du Nord, where upturned seafood crates serve as tables, and where the best croquettes in town, razor clams and fish soup are washed down with a chilled glasses of white wine.

La Mer du Nord is the place to go in Brussels for croquettes © Charlotte McDonald-Gibson/Lonely Planet

9. Experience the sweetness overload from Liège waffles

Waffles actually come in two forms: the round Liège waffle, moist and doughy on the inside and crisp and caramelized on the outside, and the Brussels waffle, the drier square variety. Confusingly, most of the waffle trucks in Brussels actually serve Liège waffles.

You can have them plain, with Belgian chocolate, fruit, brown sugar or all of the above on top. Whatever you choose, the local waffles rarely disappoint.

Where to try it: One of the best is the ice cream and waffle truck parked near the entrance to the Bois de la Cambre, a large park in the south of the city.

10. Go nostalgic with yummy chicon au gratin

Many Belgian classics are pleasingly retro, from the huge vol-au-vents of flaky pastry filled with creamy chicken and mushroom sauce, to chicon au gratin (or chicory gratin), a Belgian endive wrapped in a piece of ham and baked with béchamel sauce.

Where to try it: For old-school food in old-school surroundings, visit Le Cirio in the central La Bourse district, where Belgium’s national dishes are served in an ambiance of imperial flair.

11. Embark on a chocolate adventure

Everything you’ve heard about Belgian chocolate is true. It’s varied, mouthwatering, absolutely delicious and a matter of national pride. Belgium invented pralines, has more than 2000 chocolatiers and produces 170,000 tons of chocolate yearly. For a visitor, there are many temptations and also plenty of tourist traps. Stick to well-established chocolate houses, and don’t buy overpriced bars from the tacky souvenir stalls.

Where to try it: For the most exquisite and authentic experience, opt to visit well-known Belgian chocolate houses like Pierre Marcolini, Neuhaus (where pralines were invented) and Planète Chocolat. If you’re on a budget, head to a supermarket and buy a chocolate bar from Belgian brands such as Côte d'Or, Godiva or Leonidas.

12. Brave the raw filet Américain

A Belgian national dish, filet Américain has nothing to do with a filet as the name might suggest. It’s a spread and, much like beef tartare, made from raw beef minced in a grinder. Freshness is the prerequisite to this specialty’s tastiness, so order it only at well-regarded restaurants. Filet Américain works as an appetizer and tastes heavenly on hot toast with butter.

Where to try it: Open since 1968, Au Vieux Saint Martin is a time-tested Brussels institution serving one of the best filet Américains in the capital in a nostalgic Belgian brasserie ambiance.