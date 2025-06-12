Summertime on the East Coast calls for a getaway to cool down by the Atlantic and embrace all the kitsch and charms of life by the sea. Imagine wide sandy beaches, flashy boardwalks emanating nostalgia, the smell of fried foods and Maine lobster swimming in a pool of butter on your plate. Here are some of the best beach towns on the East Coast where you can find all this with a side of history.

The Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island. Alex Tao Wang/Shutterstock

1. Newport, Rhode Island

Best for discovering Gilded Age glamour

The Breakers, Marble House, Rosecliff – these are the names of some of the iconic mansions that loom large in Newport, Rhode Island, a historic playground for America’s titans of industry. When you’re not on a tour marveling at the opulence from the inside, admire them from afar while strolling down the 3.5-mile(5.6km)-long Cliff Walk that runs along the sea. When you’re ready for the beach, head to Easton’s Beach, also known as First Beach, which has gentle, kid-friendly waves. Or pack your binoculars and join the birdwatchers at Sachuest Beach, which is part of a wildlife refuge and tends to be a lot less crowded.

Activities: Sailing is one of the best things to do in Newport, but you can also get out on the sea for a sightseeing cruise. Or, stay onshore and visit the museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Where to eat: Don’t miss the fried clams at Flo’s Clam Shack on Easton’s Beach, a Newport institution since 1936.

Where to stay: The brand-new Island House Newport offers spacious suites with airy decor and luxurious touches – plus, guests here get special access to the Tennis Hall of Fame fitness center.

Planning tip: Beach parking is paid and fills up fast so daytrippers should arrive before 10 am to avoid the endless parking hunt.

The quaint city escape of Montauk, New York. Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

2. Montauk, New York

Best for escaping summer in the city

The Hamptons make up the forked tip of Long Island, and although it’s usually a destination associated with the upper crust of the Manhattan social scene. Even so, Montauk is a town where you can simultaneously find glittery hotels and beach clubs, as well as a laid-back local vibe. Head to Ditch Plains Beach to rent a board and join the surfers, or go for a long stroll in Montauk Point State Park, where the 1796 lighthouse has the claim-to-fame of being commissioned by President George Washington. Look out for more of the Hamptons’ Revolutionary-era history in town at the Second House Museum, which is expected to reopen after renovations in 2025.

Activities: One way to get a backstage pass to Montauk history is on a guided horseback tour with Deep Hollow Ranch, the oldest working cattle ranch in the US (est. 1658!).

Where to eat: A salty local haunt, The Dock is a harborside bar and grill where the decor is funky, but the fish is always freshly plucked.

Where to stay: Daunt’s Albatross Motel takes the simplicity of a beach town motel and makes it special with a few touches of luxury without too much Hamptons' sticker shock.

Planning tip: No car? No problem. Montauk is at the end of the line of the Long Island Railroad (LIRR). The train ride out from the city takes about three to four hours.

The sandy beaches of Hilton Head Island. Denise Kappa/Shutterstock

3. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Best for family-friendly beaches and resorts

This is a great destination for both carefree vacationers and small-town explorers, surrounded by dozens of big resorts and more than two dozen golf courses in the Greater Hilton Head area. There are more than 12 miles of white sandy beaches with pristine landscapes, as well as a buzzing downtown with shops and restaurants, the area near the public Coligny Beach Park. Beyond the main town, Burkes Beach is a popular local and dog-friendly alternative. Or, go for something a little woodsier at the marsh-adjacent Fish Haul Park, which is a favorite among beachcombers looking for shells and driftwood. At the Gullah Museum, learn about the culturally singular community that originated from enslaved African Americans who, thanks to the island’s remoteness, were able to keep alive many African traditions.

Activities: Rent some wheels and explore the 60 miles of bike trails that meander underneath the shade of live oak trees, along pristine beaches, and past the historic lighthouse.

Where to eat: Highly acclaimed for their award-winning Shrimp and Grits, A Low Country Backyard delivers southern comfort food with Gullah influences.

Where to stay: The southern charm is full-on at the Old Town Bluffton Inn, which is a little piece of history in itself.

Planning tip: Hilton Head always has a busy calendar, so time your visit with events like the Wine & Food Festival in the spring or the Gullah Celebration in June.

Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island at sunset. Crystal Bolin Photography/Getty Images

4. Jekyll Island, Georgia

Best for an escape to nature

Once a private island for industrial tycoons, Jekyll Island’s stunning beaches are now open for everybody to enjoy, and there are many historic buildings still standing that add to the allure of this Georgian gem. Take a tour of the Rockefeller family’s old beach house or spend your days exploring the 10 miles (16km) of dune-covered shoreline. Get to the dunes from Glory Beach or South Dunes, or head to Driftwood Beach to see an art gallery put on by Mother Nature. The site is immensely popular with photographers who come to capture the hauntingly beautiful silhouettes of washed-up tree trunks.

Activities: Get a closer look at the island’s shelliest residents at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, a turtle rehabilitation facility that offers guided tours.

Where to eat: After exploring the historic district, you can’t go wrong with a classic burger at Doc’s Snack Shop.

Where to stay: The Jekyll Island Club Resort offers the original island experience; you’ll be in the company of Rockefellers and Vanderbilts at this plush resort.

Planning tip: There are also campgrounds on the north side of the island in the state park, which is a great way to save on accommodation in this pricey locale.

Provincetown street scene outside a coffee shop. Eli De Faria/Lonely Planet

5. Provincetown, Massachusetts

Best for LGBTIQ+ nightlife

At the farthest tip of Cape Cod, Provincetown – affectionately known as P-Town – has long been a beachside enclave for the LGBTIQ+ community and a bastion of creativity. There are beaches aplenty, but downtown is well worth exploring for the American and maritime history you'll find in museums, or just perusing the art galleries on Commercial St. Explore the dunes of the Cape Cod National Seashore, or stay around town and enjoy the family-friendly waves of Herring Cove Beach. After you’ve showered and dined out for the evening, don’t miss a performance at one of the local drag clubs like Crown & Anchor, before hitting the bars. Or, see what’s on at the Art House to catch some local theatre.

Activities: Head to the Boatslip Resort at 4 pm (from May to September) to witness one of Provincetown’s favorite traditions: a three-hour party that has been gathering the LGBTIQ+ community together for decades.

Where to eat: Provincetown has a long history of Portuguese immigration, so visit Provincetown Portuguese Pastry to try the famous pastéis de nata (egg custard tart).

Where to stay: Established in 1810, Pilgrim House is a boutique hotel with a history so long it claims the writer Henry David Thoreau as a past guest.

Local tip: Provincetown is easy to get around by bike, so consider renting one for the duration of your visit.

Iconic Victorian homes on Cape May. Getty Images

6. Cape May, New Jersey

Best for Victorian charm and surprising views

Rounding off the Jersey Shore, Cape May is a pretty little town known for its elegant Victorian manors and stunning landscapes surrounding the Cape May Lighthouse. Sunset Beach is one of the most popular places to be in the evening, but during the day, the main beach (along Beach Ave) is the perfect place to lay your towel and enjoy a dip. In town, peruse the antique shops while admiring the historic architecture, and if you want a peek inside, the Emlen Physick Estate is the only one open for visitors.

Activities: Believe it or not, there are dolphins in Jersey, and if you want to find them, hop aboard with Cape May Whale Watcher, which runs sunset cruises around the cape.

Where to eat: The Lobster House is a classic for a reason, with dockside tables that are worth the long waiting list.

Where to stay: The Lokal Hotel bills itself as a micro-resort, and the heated saltwater pool is a score for visitors in chilly shoulder season.

Local tip: It’s rare to find beach towns in New Jersey that don't require visitors to pay for beach tags, so make sure you pay for a tag before you hit the sand.

The quaint Maine town of Ogunquit. Denis Tangney Jr/Getty Images

7. Ogunquit, Maine

Best for peak New England vibes and an artist’s hideout

This harbor town sits on a dramatic stretch of New England coastline with views so picturesque that they almost feel painted. Summer activity centers around the main Ogunquit Beach, a long stretch of sandy beach that gives everyone plenty of room to stretch out. The heart of the town though, beats in the thriving colony of artists, which you can experience by wandering between galleries and boutiques, or by paying a visit to the small Museum of American Art perched right on the sea overlooking Perkins Cove. Be sure to check the playbook at the Ogunquit Playhouse, as Broadway stars are known to come up from Manhattan for a special performance in this historic theatre.

Activities: FinestKind Scenic Cruises offers lobstering tours, during which you’ll hop aboard an authentic ship with Maine’s lobstermen as they reel in the traps to check on the day’s catch.

Where to eat: It isn’t a Maine beach trip until you have a lobster roll, and Footbridge Lobster has the best reputation in town for freshness.

Where to stay: It doesn’t get any more serene than The Dunes on the Waterfront, a resort comprised of 21 individual cottages with wide and unobstructed seafront views.

Local tip: Although it seems like a tourist attraction at first, the Ogunquit Trolley is actually a handy way to get around town without a car during the busy season.