Approximately 900 khachkars (headstones) dating from as far back as the 10th-century dot this breathtaking cemetery on the western edge of Lake Sevan. Legend has it that an invading army was forced to take cover as their commander mistook the field of khachkars for a battalion of enemy soldiers. All khachkars face west and thus are better photographed in the afternoon. Watch out for the ladies who propose guided tours – for a price.

A laminated paper detailing the most noteworthy khachkars in 10 languages is available outside the souvenir shop.